Message Broadcast APIs
The broadcast APIs allow a user to send custom messages to all other users in a meeting.
The Participants module on the meeting object allows you to broadcast messages to all other users in a meeting (or to other meetings in case of connected meetings) over the signaling channel.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|Required
type
Exclude<string, 'spotlight'>
|Message type identifier used to distinguish different kinds of broadcasts.
|Yes
payload
BroadcastMessagePayload
|Data sent with the message. Keys map to boolean, number, string, Date, or
ActiveTab.
|Yes
target
BroadcastMessageTarget
|Optional target filter for which participants or meetings receive the message.
|No
- If target is omitted, the message is broadcast to all participants in the current meeting, including the local participant.
- If
target.participantIdsis provided, the message is sent only to those participants in the current meeting.
- If
target.presetNamesis provided, the message is sent to all participants whose preset name is in the list.
- If
target.meetingIdsis provided, the message is broadcast to all specified meetings (multi‑meeting broadcast).
Use the
broadcastedMessage event to listen for messages sent via
broadcastMessage and handle them in your application.
- The method is rate‑limited (server‑side + client‑side) to prevent abuse.
- Default client‑side config in the deprecated module: maxInvocations = 5 per period = 1s.
- The Participants module exposes a
rateLimitConfigand
updateRateLimits(maxInvocations, period)for tuning on the client, but server‑side limits may still apply.
- The event type cannot be
spotlight. This is reserved for internal use by the SDK.
Only the participants with those participantIds receive the message.
All participants whose preset name is
speaker receive the message.
All participants in the specified meetings receive the message.
