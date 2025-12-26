Message Broadcast APIs

The broadcast APIs allow a user to send custom messages to all other users in a meeting.

Broadcasting a Message

The Participants module on the meeting object allows you to broadcast messages to all other users in a meeting (or to other meetings in case of connected meetings) over the signaling channel.

Param Type Description Required type Exclude<string, 'spotlight'> Message type identifier used to distinguish different kinds of broadcasts. Yes payload BroadcastMessagePayload Data sent with the message. Keys map to boolean, number, string, Date, or ActiveTab . Yes target BroadcastMessageTarget Optional target filter for which participants or meetings receive the message. No If target is omitted, the message is broadcast to all participants in the current meeting, including the local participant.

If target.participantIds is provided, the message is sent only to those participants in the current meeting.

is provided, the message is sent only to those participants in the current meeting. If target.presetNames is provided, the message is sent to all participants whose preset name is in the list.

is provided, the message is sent to all participants whose preset name is in the list. If target.meetingIds is provided, the message is broadcast to all specified meetings (multi‑meeting broadcast). TypeScript const participants = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . participants ) ; participants . broadcastMessage ( type : Exclude < string , 'spotlight' > , payload : BroadcastMessagePayload , target ?: BroadcastMessageTarget , ): Promise <void> TypeScript type BroadcastMessagePayload = { [ key : string ] : boolean | number | string | Date | ActiveTab ; }; type BroadcastMessageTarget = | { participantIds : string [] } | { presetNames : string [] } | { meetingIds : string [] };

Use the broadcastedMessage event to listen for messages sent via broadcastMessage and handle them in your application.

TypeScript const participants = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . participants ) ; participants . on ( "broadcastedMessage" , ({ type , payload , timestamp }) => { // handle message } ) ;

TypeScript meeting . participants . on ( "broadcastedMessage" , ({ type , payload , timestamp }) => { // handle message }, ) ;

Rate Limiting & Constraints

The method is rate‑limited (server‑side + client‑side) to prevent abuse.

Default client‑side config in the deprecated module: maxInvocations = 5 per period = 1s.

The Participants module exposes a rateLimitConfig and updateRateLimits(maxInvocations, period) for tuning on the client, but server‑side limits may still apply.

and for tuning on the client, but server‑side limits may still apply. The event type cannot be spotlight . This is reserved for internal use by the SDK.

Examples

Broadcast to everyone in the meeting

TypeScript const participants = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . participants ) ; await participants . broadcastMessage ( "HAND_RAISE" , { raised : true , userId : meeting . self . userId , sentAt : new Date () , } ) ; participants . on ( "broadcastedMessage" , ({ type , payload , timestamp }) => { if ( type === "HAND_RAISE" ) { // payload.raised, payload.userId, payload.sentAt } }, ) ;

TypeScript await meeting . participants . broadcastMessage ( "HAND_RAISE" , { raised : true , userId : meeting . self . userId , sentAt : new Date () , } ) ; meeting . participants . on ( "broadcastedMessage" , ({ type , payload , timestamp }) => { if ( type === "HAND_RAISE" ) { // payload.raised, payload.userId, payload.sentAt } }, ) ;

Broadcast to a specific set of participants.

Only the participants with those participantIds receive the message.

TypeScript const participants = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . participants ) ; await participants . broadcastMessage ( "PRIVATE_NOTE" , { message : "You are on stage in 30 seconds" }, { participantIds : [ "peer-id-1" , "peer-id-2" ] , }, ) ;

TypeScript await meeting . participants . broadcastMessage ( "PRIVATE_NOTE" , { message : "You are on stage in 30 seconds" }, { participantIds : [ "peer-id-1" , "peer-id-2" ] , }, ) ;

Broadcast to a preset

All participants whose preset name is speaker receive the message.

TypeScript const participants = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . participants ) ; await participants . broadcastMessage ( "STAGE_INSTRUCTION" , { text : "Prepare for Q&A" }, { presetNames : [ "speaker" ] , }, ) ;

TypeScript await meeting . participants . broadcastMessage ( "STAGE_INSTRUCTION" , { text : "Prepare for Q&A" }, { presetNames : [ "speaker" ] , }, ) ;

Broadcast across multiple meetings

All participants in the specified meetings receive the message.

TypeScript const participants = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . participants ) ; await participants . broadcastMessage ( "GLOBAL_ANNOUNCEMENT" , { text : "The event will end in 5 minutes." }, { meetingIds : [ "meeting-1" , "meeting-2" ] , }, ) ;

TypeScript await meeting . participants . broadcastMessage ( "GLOBAL_ANNOUNCEMENT" , { text : "The event will end in 5 minutes." }, { meetingIds : [ "meeting-1" , "meeting-2" ] , }, ) ;