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RtkMeetingControlBar

Control bar for group calls that extends RtkControlBar with microphone and video toggle buttons.

Initializer parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
meetingRealtimeKitClient-The RealtimeKit client instance
delegateRtkTabBarDelegate?-Delegate for handling tab bar interactions
presentingViewControllerUIViewController-View controller used for presenting modal screens
appearanceRtkControlBarAppearanceRtkControlBarAppearanceModel()Appearance configuration for the control bar
settingViewControllerCompletion(() -> Void)?nilClosure called when the settings view controller dismisses
onLeaveMeetingCompletion(() -> Void)?nilClosure called when the participant leaves the meeting

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
dataSourceRtkMeetingControlBarDataSource?nilData source for customizing control bar buttons

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

Swift
import RealtimeKitUI


let controlBar = RtkMeetingControlBar(
    meeting: rtkClient,
    delegate: self,
    presentingViewController: self
)
view.addSubview(controlBar)

With leave meeting handler

Swift
import RealtimeKitUI


let controlBar = RtkMeetingControlBar(
    meeting: rtkClient,
    delegate: self,
    presentingViewController: self,
    onLeaveMeetingCompletion: {
        self.navigationController?.popViewController(animated: true)
    }
)
view.addSubview(controlBar)