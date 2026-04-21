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RtkVideoButtonControlBar

A control bar button that toggles the local camera on and off. Checks camera permissions before toggling.

Initializer parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
rtkClientRealtimeKitClient-The RealtimeKit client instance

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

Swift
import RealtimeKitUI


let videoButton = RtkVideoButtonControlBar(rtkClient: rtkClient)
view.addSubview(videoButton)