Separately from the SFU, Realtime offers a managed TURN service. TURN acts as a relay point for traffic between WebRTC clients like the browser and SFUs, particularly in scenarios where direct communication is obstructed by NATs or firewalls. TURN maintains an allocation of public IP addresses and ports for each session, ensuring connectivity even in restrictive network environments.

Using Cloudflare Realtime TURN service is available free of charge when used together with the Realtime SFU. Otherwise, it costs $0.05/real-time GB outbound from Cloudflare to the TURN client.

Service address and ports

Protocol Primary address Primary port Alternate port STUN over UDP stun.cloudflare.com 3478/udp 53/udp TURN over UDP turn.cloudflare.com 3478/udp 53 udp TURN over TCP turn.cloudflare.com 3478/tcp 80/tcp TURN over TLS turn.cloudflare.com 5349/tcp 443/tcp

Note Use of alternate port 53 only by itself is not reccomended. Port 53 is blocked by many ISPs, and by popular browsers such as Chrome ↗ and Firefox ↗. It is useful only in certain specific scenerios.

Regions

Realtime TURN service is available in every Cloudflare data center.

When a client tries to connect to turn.cloudflare.com , it automatically connects to the Cloudflare location closest to them. We achieve this using anycast routing.

To learn more about the architecture that makes this possible, read this technical deep-dive about Realtime ↗.

Protocols and Ciphers for TURN over TLS

TLS versions supported include TLS 1.1, TLS 1.2, and TLS 1.3.

OpenSSL Name TLS 1.1 TLS 1.2 TLS 1.3 AEAD-AES128-GCM-SHA256 No No ✅ AEAD-AES256-GCM-SHA384 No No ✅ AEAD-CHACHA20-POLY1305-SHA256 No No ✅ ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256 No ✅ No ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256 No ✅ No ECDHE-RSA-AES128-SHA ✅ ✅ No AES128-GCM-SHA256 No ✅ No AES128-SHA ✅ ✅ No AES256-SHA ✅ ✅ No

MTU

There is no specific MTU limit for Cloudflare Realtime TURN service.

Limits

Cloudflare Realtime TURN service places limits on:

Unique IP address you can communicate with per relay allocation (>5 new IP/sec)

Packet rate outbound and inbound to the relay allocation (>5-10 kpps)

Data rate outbound and inbound to the relay allocation (>50-100 Mbps)

Limits apply to each TURN allocation independently Each limit is for a single TURN allocation (single TURN user) and not account wide. Same limit will apply to each user regardless of the number of unique TURN users.

These limits are suitable for high-demand applications and also have burst rates higher than those documented above. Hitting these limits will result in packet drops.