RtkNotificationConfig
Configuration class for controlling notification behavior in meetings. Manages sound and toast notifications for participant join/leave events, chat messages, and polls.
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
participantJoined
RtkNotification
|❌
RtkNotification()
|Notification settings for participant join events
participantLeft
RtkNotification
|❌
RtkNotification()
|Notification settings for participant leave events
newChatArrived
RtkNotification
|❌
RtkNotification()
|Notification settings for new chat messages
newPollArrived
RtkNotification
|❌
RtkNotification()
|Notification settings for new poll events
Each
RtkNotification instance contains the following properties:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
playSound
Bool
|❌
true
|Whether to play a notification sound
showToast
Bool
|❌
true
|Whether to show a toast notification