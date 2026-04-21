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RtkNotificationConfig

Configuration class for controlling notification behavior in meetings. Manages sound and toast notifications for participant join/leave events, chat messages, and polls.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
participantJoinedRtkNotificationRtkNotification()Notification settings for participant join events
participantLeftRtkNotificationRtkNotification()Notification settings for participant leave events
newChatArrivedRtkNotificationRtkNotification()Notification settings for new chat messages
newPollArrivedRtkNotificationRtkNotification()Notification settings for new poll events

RtkNotification properties

Each RtkNotification instance contains the following properties:

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
playSoundBooltrueWhether to play a notification sound
showToastBooltrueWhether to show a toast notification

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

Swift
import RealtimeKitUI


let rtkUI = RealtimeKitUI(meetingInfo: meetingInfo)
// Access the default notification config
let notificationConfig = rtkUI.notification

Customize notifications

Swift
import RealtimeKitUI


let rtkUI = RealtimeKitUI(meetingInfo: meetingInfo)


// Disable sound for participant join events
rtkUI.notification.participantJoined.playSound = false


// Disable toast for chat messages
rtkUI.notification.newChatArrived.showToast = false