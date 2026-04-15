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RtkParticipantsFragment

A component which lists all participants, with the ability to run privileged actions on each participant according to your permissions.

Methods

MethodParametersDescription
showfragmentManager: FragmentManager, tag: String?Display the participant list bottom sheet

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

Kotlin
val rtkParticipantsFragment = RtkParticipantsFragment()
rtkParticipantsFragment.show(fragmentManager, "PARTICIPANTS_TAG")