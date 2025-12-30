 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Web UI Kit

Subscribe to RSS

2025-11-18

RealtimeKit Web UI Kit 1.0.7

Fixes

  • Fixed alignment issues with unread chat message count, unread polls count, and pending participant stage request count.
  • Resolved issue where action toggles were incorrectly displayed in participant video preview in the settings component.

2025-10-30

RealtimeKit Web UI Kit 1.0.6

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where rtk-debugger displayed audio and video bitrate as 0.
  • Resolved menu visibility for the last participant when the participants list is long.
  • Fixed rtk-polls not rendering when props were provided after initial mount.
  • Improved rtk-participant-tile audio visualizer appearance when muted (no longer shows as a single dot).
  • Prevented large notifications from overflowing their container.
  • Fixed a memory leak in the mediaConnectionUpdate event listener.
  • Corrected rtk-ui-provider prop passing to children during consecutive meetings on the same page.

2025-08-14

RealtimeKit Web UI Kit 1.0.5

Fixes

  • Fixed Safari CSS issues where the rtk-settings component was not visible and the Audio Playback modal was not taking the proper height.

Enhancements

  • Livestream viewer now has a seeker and DVR functionality.

2025-07-17

RealtimeKit Web UI Kit 1.0.4

Fixes

  • Fixed Angular integration issues.

Enhancements

  • Added support for multiple meetings on the same page in RealtimeKit.
  • Enhanced the rtk-ui-provider component to serve as a parent component for sharing common props (meeting, config, iconPack) with all child components.

2025-07-08

RealtimeKit Web UI Kit 1.0.3

Fixes

  • Resolved TypeError that occurred for meetings without titles.
  • Implemented minor UI improvements for chat components.

Features

  • Made Livestream feature available to all beta users.

2025-07-02

RealtimeKit Web UI Kit 1.0.2

Performance

  • Fixed dependency issues to enhance performance and Angular integration.

2025-06-30

RealtimeKit Web UI Kit 1.0.1

Deprecated API

  • Discontinued Vue UI support.

2025-05-29

RealtimeKit Web UI Kit 1.0.0

Features

  • Initial release of Cloudflare RealtimeKit with support for group calls, webinars, livestreaming, polls, and chat.