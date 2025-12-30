Web UI Kit
RealtimeKit Web UI Kit 1.0.7
Fixes
- Fixed alignment issues with unread chat message count, unread polls count, and pending participant stage request count.
- Resolved issue where action toggles were incorrectly displayed in participant video preview in the settings component.
RealtimeKit Web UI Kit 1.0.6
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where
rtk-debuggerdisplayed audio and video bitrate as
0.
- Resolved menu visibility for the last participant when the participants list is long.
- Fixed
rtk-pollsnot rendering when props were provided after initial mount.
- Improved
rtk-participant-tileaudio visualizer appearance when muted (no longer shows as a single dot).
- Prevented large notifications from overflowing their container.
- Fixed a memory leak in the
mediaConnectionUpdateevent listener.
- Corrected
rtk-ui-providerprop passing to children during consecutive meetings on the same page.
RealtimeKit Web UI Kit 1.0.5
Fixes
- Fixed Safari CSS issues where the
rtk-settingscomponent was not visible and the Audio Playback modal was not taking the proper height.
Enhancements
- Livestream viewer now has a seeker and DVR functionality.
RealtimeKit Web UI Kit 1.0.4
Fixes
- Fixed Angular integration issues.
Enhancements
- Added support for multiple meetings on the same page in RealtimeKit.
- Enhanced the
rtk-ui-providercomponent to serve as a parent component for sharing common props (
meeting,
config,
iconPack) with all child components.
RealtimeKit Web UI Kit 1.0.3
Fixes
- Resolved
TypeErrorthat occurred for meetings without titles.
- Implemented minor UI improvements for chat components.
Features
- Made Livestream feature available to all beta users.
RealtimeKit Web UI Kit 1.0.2
Performance
- Fixed dependency issues to enhance performance and Angular integration.
