rtk-controlbar-button
A skeleton component used for composing custom controlbar buttons.
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
brandIcon
boolean
|✅
|-
|Whether icon requires brand color
disabled
boolean
|✅
|-
|Whether button is disabled
icon
string
|✅
|-
|Icon
iconPack
IconPack
|❌
defaultIconPack
|Icon pack
isLoading
boolean
|✅
|-
|Loading state Ignores current icon and shows a spinner if true
label
string
|✅
|-
|Label of button
showWarning
boolean
|✅
|-
|Whether to show warning icon
size
Size
|✅
|-
|Size
variant
ControlBarVariant1
|✅
|-
|Variant