RTKPlugin
The RTKPlugin module represents a single plugin in the meeting.
A plugin can be obtained from one of the plugin arrays in
meeting.plugins.
For example,
- RTKPlugin
- module.exports ⏏
- new module.exports(context, plugin, pluginSocketHandler, self, participants, chat, meetingTitle)
- .telemetry
- .sendIframeEvent(message)
- .handleIframeMessage(iframeMessage)
- .sendData(payload)
- .removeRTKPluginView(viewId)
- .addRTKPluginView(iframe, viewId)
- .setActive(active)
- .activateForSelf()
- .deactivateForSelf()
.enable() .disable()
- .activate()
- .deactivate()
- module.exports ⏏
|Param
|Type
|context
Context
|plugin
RTKPluginResponse
|pluginSocketHandler
RTKPluginSocketHandler
|self
Self
|participants
Participants
|chat
Chat
|meetingTitle
string
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|Description
|message
RTKPluginIframeMessage
|Socket message forwarded to this plugin.
|Param
|Type
|iframeMessage
RTKPluginIframeMessage
This method is used to send arbitrary data to the plugin.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|payload
SendDataOptions
|The payload that you want to send inside the plugin.
|payload.eventName
string
|Name of the event. This is used to listen for the event in plugin SDK.
|payload.data
any
|Data you wish to emit. It can assume any data type.
This method is used for cleaning up event listeners attached to an iframe. It must be used before the iframe is removed from the DOM.
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|viewId
string
"default"
|ID of the view corresponding to this iframe. Default is 'default'.
This method adds the communcation layer between the plugin inside the iframe and the core application (meeting object) in the main window.
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|iframe
HTMLIFrameElement |
ReactNativeWebView
|Iframe element to display this plugin.
|viewId
string
"default"
|ID of the view corresponding to this iframe. Default is 'default'.
|Param
|Type
|active
boolean
Deprecated
Deprecated
Activate this plugin for all participants.
Deactivate this plugin for all participants.
