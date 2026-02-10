The RTKPlugin module represents a single plugin in the meeting. A plugin can be obtained from one of the plugin arrays in meeting.plugins . For example,

TypeScript const plugin1 = meeting . plugins . active . get ( pluginId ) ; const plugin2 = meeting . plugins . all . get ( pluginId ) ;

Kind: Exported class



new module.exports(context, plugin, pluginSocketHandler, self, participants, chat, meetingTitle)

Param Type context Context plugin RTKPluginResponse pluginSocketHandler RTKPluginSocketHandler self Self participants Participants chat Chat meetingTitle string

Kind: instance property of module.exports



Kind: instance method of module.exports

Param Type Description message RTKPluginIframeMessage Socket message forwarded to this plugin.

Kind: instance method of module.exports

Param Type iframeMessage RTKPluginIframeMessage

This method is used to send arbitrary data to the plugin.

Kind: instance method of module.exports

Param Type Description payload SendDataOptions The payload that you want to send inside the plugin. payload.eventName string Name of the event. This is used to listen for the event in plugin SDK. payload.data any Data you wish to emit. It can assume any data type.

This method is used for cleaning up event listeners attached to an iframe. It must be used before the iframe is removed from the DOM.

Kind: instance method of module.exports

Param Type Default Description viewId string "default" ID of the view corresponding to this iframe. Default is 'default'.

This method adds the communcation layer between the plugin inside the iframe and the core application (meeting object) in the main window.

Kind: instance method of module.exports

Param Type Default Description iframe HTMLIFrameElement | ReactNativeWebView Iframe element to display this plugin. viewId string "default" ID of the view corresponding to this iframe. Default is 'default'.

Kind: instance method of module.exports

Param Type active boolean

Kind: instance method of module.exports



Kind: instance method of module.exports



Deprecated

Kind: instance method of module.exports



Deprecated

Kind: instance method of module.exports



Activate this plugin for all participants.

Kind: instance method of module.exports



Deactivate this plugin for all participants.