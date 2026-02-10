A button which toggles recording state of a meeting. Only a privileged user can perform this action, thus the button will not be visible for participants who don't have the permission to record a meeting.

Properties

Property Type Required Default Description disabled boolean ✅ - Disable the button iconPack IconPack ❌ defaultIconPack Icon pack meeting Meeting ✅ - Meeting object size Size ✅ - Size t RtkI18n ❌ useLanguage() Language variant ControlBarVariant ✅ - Variant

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

< rtk-recording-toggle ></ rtk-recording-toggle >

With Properties

< rtk-recording-toggle size = "md" > </ rtk-recording-toggle >