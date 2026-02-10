 Skip to content
rtk-recording-toggle

A button which toggles recording state of a meeting. Only a privileged user can perform this action, thus the button will not be visible for participants who don't have the permission to record a meeting.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
disabledboolean-Disable the button
iconPackIconPackdefaultIconPackIcon pack
meetingMeeting-Meeting object
sizeSize-Size
tRtkI18nuseLanguage()Language
variantControlBarVariant-Variant

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

<rtk-recording-toggle></rtk-recording-toggle>

With Properties

<rtk-recording-toggle
 size="md">
</rtk-recording-toggle>
<script>
  const el = document.querySelector("rtk-recording-toggle");


  el.disabled= true;
  el.meeting= meeting
</script>