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RtkMoreButtonControlBar

A control bar button that opens a bottom sheet menu with meeting actions such as chat, polls, and participant list.

Initializer parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
meetingRealtimeKitClient-The RealtimeKit client instance
presentingViewControllerUIViewController-View controller used to present the bottom sheet
settingViewControllerCompletion(() -> Void)?nilClosure called when the settings view controller dismisses

Methods

MethodReturn TypeDescription
hideBottomSheet()VoidProgrammatically dismisses the bottom sheet menu

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

Swift
import RealtimeKitUI


let moreButton = RtkMoreButtonControlBar(
    meeting: rtkClient,
    presentingViewController: self
)
view.addSubview(moreButton)

With settings completion

Swift
import RealtimeKitUI


let moreButton = RtkMoreButtonControlBar(
    meeting: rtkClient,
    presentingViewController: self,
    settingViewControllerCompletion: {
        print("Settings dismissed")
    }
)
view.addSubview(moreButton)