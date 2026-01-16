Android UI Kit SDK
RealtimeKit Android UI Kit 0.3.2
Enhancements
- Upgraded to RealtimeKit Core v1.5.7
RealtimeKit Android UI Kit 0.3.1
Enhancements
- Upgraded to RealtimeKit Core v1.5.6
Fixes
- Fix crash when screenshare is disabled for a participant
- Fix screenshare disappearing when video is disabled for a screensharing participant
RealtimeKit Android UI Kit 0.3.0
Enhancements
- Upgraded to RealtimeKit Core v1.5.5
RealtimeKit Android UI Kit 0.2.12
Enhancements
- Upgraded to RealtimeKit Core v1.5.4
Fixes
- Fixed an issue with camera video not rendering in the settings UI
RealtimeKit Android UI Kit 0.2.11
Enhancements
- Upgraded to RealtimeKit Core v1.5.3
Fixes
- Fix a regression that caused self video to not render if meeting was joined with camera disabled
RealtimeKit Android UI Kit 0.2.10
Enhancements
- Upgraded to RealtimeKit Core v1.5.2
Fixes
- Fix an issue where pinning yourself in the participant view didn't update correctly
RealtimeKit Android UI Kit 0.2.9
Fixes
- Fix an issue where the last video frame remained stuck on participant tile
RealtimeKit Android UI Kit 0.2.8
Enhancements
- Upgraded to RealtimeKit Core v1.5.1
RealtimeKit Android UI Kit 0.2.7
Enhancements
- Upgraded to RealtimeKit Core v1.5.0
RealtimeKit Android UI Kit 0.2.6
Enhancements
- Upgraded to RealtimeKit Core v1.4.1
Fixes
- Audio device selector now dynamically updates the options list when devices are removed or added
- Fix crash when a host turns off video for an active screenshare user
RealtimeKit Android UI Kit 0.2.5
Fixes
- Pinned peers did not get removed from the stage when kicked
- Media consumers are now created in parallel, which significantly improves the speed of when users will start seeing other people's audio/video after joining a meeting.
- "Ghost"/Invalid peers that would sometimes show up in long-running meetings are now fully gone
- Fixed an issue In webinar meetings where the SDK would fail to produce media after being removed from the stage once
- Fix a rare crash during meeting joins in poor network scenarios
RealtimeKit Android UI Kit 0.2.4
Enhancements
- Upgraded to RealtimeKit Core v1.3.2
RealtimeKit Android UI Kit 0.2.3
Enhancements
- Upgraded to RealtimeKit Core v1.3.1
RealtimeKit Android UI Kit 0.2.2
Breaking changes
RtkParticipantTileView#activateForSelfPreviewwas removed, you can now call
RtkParticipantTileView#activatefor all participants and we take care of the self preview case internally
Features
- Upgraded to RealtimeKit Core v1.3.0
RealtimeKit Android UI Kit 0.2.1
Features
- Upgraded to RealtimeKit Core v1.2.0
RealtimeKit Android UI Kit 0.2.0
Features
- Upgraded to RealtimeKit Core v1.1.0
