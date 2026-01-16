Android UI Kit SDK

 Skip to content
2025-12-16

RealtimeKit Android UI Kit 0.3.2

Enhancements

2025-12-12

RealtimeKit Android UI Kit 0.3.1

Enhancements

Fixes

  • Fix crash when screenshare is disabled for a participant
  • Fix screenshare disappearing when video is disabled for a screensharing participant

2025-12-04

RealtimeKit Android UI Kit 0.3.0

Enhancements

2025-11-06

RealtimeKit Android UI Kit 0.2.12

Enhancements

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue with camera video not rendering in the settings UI

2025-10-23

RealtimeKit Android UI Kit 0.2.11

Enhancements

Fixes

  • Fix a regression that caused self video to not render if meeting was joined with camera disabled

2025-10-23

RealtimeKit Android UI Kit 0.2.10

Enhancements

Fixes

  • Fix an issue where pinning yourself in the participant view didn't update correctly

2025-10-08

RealtimeKit Android UI Kit 0.2.9

Fixes

  • Fix an issue where the last video frame remained stuck on participant tile

2025-10-06

RealtimeKit Android UI Kit 0.2.8

Enhancements

2025-09-23

RealtimeKit Android UI Kit 0.2.7

Enhancements

2025-09-18

RealtimeKit Android UI Kit 0.2.6

Enhancements

Fixes

  • Audio device selector now dynamically updates the options list when devices are removed or added
  • Fix crash when a host turns off video for an active screenshare user

2025-09-12

RealtimeKit Android UI Kit 0.2.5

Fixes

  • Pinned peers did not get removed from the stage when kicked
  • Media consumers are now created in parallel, which significantly improves the speed of when users will start seeing other people's audio/video after joining a meeting.
  • "Ghost"/Invalid peers that would sometimes show up in long-running meetings are now fully gone
  • Fixed an issue In webinar meetings where the SDK would fail to produce media after being removed from the stage once
  • Fix a rare crash during meeting joins in poor network scenarios

2025-08-13

RealtimeKit Android UI Kit 0.2.4

Enhancements

2025-08-13

RealtimeKit Android UI Kit 0.2.3

Enhancements

2025-08-12

RealtimeKit Android UI Kit 0.2.2

Breaking changes

  • RtkParticipantTileView#activateForSelfPreview was removed, you can now call RtkParticipantTileView#activate for all participants and we take care of the self preview case internally

Features

2025-08-05

RealtimeKit Android UI Kit 0.2.1

Features

2025-07-02

RealtimeKit Android UI Kit 0.2.0

Features