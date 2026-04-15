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RtkLivestreamToggleButton

A toggle button for starting or stopping a livestream.

Methods

MethodParametersDescription
activatemeeting: RealtimeKitClientBind the button to the meeting state

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

<com.cloudflare.realtimekit.ui.view.RtkLivestreamToggleButton
    android:id="@+id/rtk_livestream_toggle"
    android:layout_width="wrap_content"
    android:layout_height="wrap_content" />

With Methods

Kotlin
val livestreamToggle = findViewById<RtkLivestreamToggleButton>(R.id.rtk_livestream_toggle)
livestreamToggle.activate(meeting)