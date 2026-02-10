A single component which renders an entire meeting UI. It loads your preset and renders the UI based on it. With this component, you don't have to handle all the states, dialogs and other smaller bits of managing the application.

Properties

Property Type Required Default Description applyDesignSystem boolean ✅ - Whether to apply the design system on the document root from config config UIConfig ✅ - UI Config gridLayout GridLayout1 ✅ - Grid layout iconPack IconPack ❌ defaultIconPack Icon pack leaveOnUnmount boolean ✅ - Whether participant should leave when this component gets unmounted loadConfigFromPreset boolean ✅ - Whether to load config from preset meeting Meeting ✅ - Meeting object mode MeetingMode ✅ - Fill type overrides Overrides ❌ defaultOverrides UI Kit Overrides showSetupScreen boolean ✅ - Whether to show setup screen or not size Size ✅ - Size t RtkI18n ❌ useLanguage() Language

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

< rtk-meeting ></ rtk-meeting >

With Properties

< rtk-meeting > </ rtk-meeting >