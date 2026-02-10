The RTKSelf module represents the current user, and allows to modify the state of the user in the meeting. The audio and video streams of the user can be retrieved from this module.

Kind: instance property of RTKSelf



Kind: instance property of RTKSelf



Returns the current state of room init - Inital State joined - User is in the meeting waitlisted - User is in the waitlist state rejected - User's was in the waiting room, but the entry was rejected kicked - A priveleged user removed the user from the meeting left - User left the meeting ended - The meeting was ended

Kind: instance property of RTKSelf



Returns the current permission given to the user for the meeting.

Kind: instance property of RTKSelf



Returns configuration for the meeting.

Kind: instance property of RTKSelf



Returns true if the local participant has joined the meeting.

Kind: instance property of RTKSelf



Returns true if the current user is pinned.

Kind: instance property of RTKSelf



Kind: instance method of RTKSelf



The name of the user can be set by calling this method. This will get reflected to other participants ONLY if this method is called before the room is joined.

Kind: instance method of RTKSelf

Param Type Description name string Name of the user.

Sets up the local media tracks.

Kind: instance method of RTKSelf

Param Type Description options Object The audio and video options. [options.video] boolean If true, the video stream is fetched. [options.audio] boolean If true, the audio stream is fetched. [options.forceReset] boolean If true, force resets tracks before re-acquiring.

This method is used to unmute the local participant's audio.

Kind: instance method of RTKSelf



This method is used to start streaming the local participant's video to the meeting.

Kind: instance method of RTKSelf



This method is used to apply constraints to the current video stream.

Kind: instance method of RTKSelf



This method is used to start sharing the local participant's screen to the meeting.

Kind: instance method of RTKSelf



This method is used to apply constraints to the current screenshare stream.

Kind: instance method of RTKSelf



This method is used to mute the local participant's audio.

Kind: instance method of RTKSelf



This participant is used to disable the local participant's video.

Kind: instance method of RTKSelf



This method is used to stop sharing the local participant's screen.

Kind: instance method of RTKSelf



Returns all media devices accessible by the local participant.

Kind: instance method of RTKSelf



Kind: instance method of RTKSelf



Returns self.id if user has permission to pin participants.

Kind: instance method of RTKSelf



Returns self.id if user has permission to unpin participants.

Kind: instance method of RTKSelf



Hide's user's tile in the UI (locally)

Kind: instance method of RTKSelf



Show's user's tile in the UI if hidden (locally)

Kind: instance method of RTKSelf



Change the current media device that is being used by the local participant.

Kind: instance method of RTKSelf

Param Type Description device MediaDeviceInfo The device that is to be used. A device of the same kind will be replaced. the primary stream.

