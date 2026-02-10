 Skip to content
The RTKSelf module represents the current user, and allows to modify the state of the user in the meeting. The audio and video streams of the user can be retrieved from this module.

meeting.self.telemetry

Kind: instance property of RTKSelf

meeting.self.peerId

Kind: instance property of RTKSelf

meeting.self.roomState

Returns the current state of room init - Inital State joined - User is in the meeting waitlisted - User is in the waitlist state rejected - User's was in the waiting room, but the entry was rejected kicked - A priveleged user removed the user from the meeting left - User left the meeting ended - The meeting was ended

Kind: instance property of RTKSelf

meeting.self.permissions

Returns the current permission given to the user for the meeting.

Kind: instance property of RTKSelf

meeting.self.config

Returns configuration for the meeting.

Kind: instance property of RTKSelf

meeting.self.roomJoined

Returns true if the local participant has joined the meeting.

Kind: instance property of RTKSelf

meeting.self.isPinned

Returns true if the current user is pinned.

Kind: instance property of RTKSelf

meeting.self.cleanupEvents()

Kind: instance method of RTKSelf

meeting.self.setName(name)

The name of the user can be set by calling this method. This will get reflected to other participants ONLY if this method is called before the room is joined.

Kind: instance method of RTKSelf

ParamTypeDescription
namestringName of the user.

meeting.self.setupTracks(options)

Sets up the local media tracks.

Kind: instance method of RTKSelf

ParamTypeDescription
optionsObjectThe audio and video options.
[options.video]booleanIf true, the video stream is fetched.
[options.audio]booleanIf true, the audio stream is fetched.
[options.forceReset]booleanIf true, force resets tracks before re-acquiring.

meeting.self.enableAudio()

This method is used to unmute the local participant's audio.

Kind: instance method of RTKSelf

meeting.self.enableVideo()

This method is used to start streaming the local participant's video to the meeting.

Kind: instance method of RTKSelf

meeting.self.updateVideoConstraints()

This method is used to apply constraints to the current video stream.

Kind: instance method of RTKSelf

meeting.self.enableScreenShare()

This method is used to start sharing the local participant's screen to the meeting.

Kind: instance method of RTKSelf

meeting.self.updateScreenshareConstraints()

This method is used to apply constraints to the current screenshare stream.

Kind: instance method of RTKSelf

meeting.self.disableAudio()

This method is used to mute the local participant's audio.

Kind: instance method of RTKSelf

meeting.self.disableVideo()

This participant is used to disable the local participant's video.

Kind: instance method of RTKSelf

meeting.self.disableScreenShare()

This method is used to stop sharing the local participant's screen.

Kind: instance method of RTKSelf

meeting.self.getAllDevices()

Returns all media devices accessible by the local participant.

Kind: instance method of RTKSelf

meeting.self.setIsPinned()

Kind: instance method of RTKSelf

meeting.self.pin()

Returns self.id if user has permission to pin participants.

Kind: instance method of RTKSelf

meeting.self.unpin()

Returns self.id if user has permission to unpin participants.

Kind: instance method of RTKSelf

meeting.self.hide()

Hide's user's tile in the UI (locally)

Kind: instance method of RTKSelf

meeting.self.show()

Show's user's tile in the UI if hidden (locally)

Kind: instance method of RTKSelf

meeting.self.setDevice(device)

Change the current media device that is being used by the local participant.

Kind: instance method of RTKSelf

ParamTypeDescription
deviceMediaDeviceInfoThe device that is to be used. A device of the same kind will be replaced. the primary stream.

meeting.self.updateVideo()

Internal method, do not use

Kind: instance method of RTKSelf