rtk-participant-setup
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
config
UIConfig
|❌
createDefaultConfig()
|Config object
iconPack
IconPack
|❌
defaultIconPack
|Icon pack
isPreview
boolean
|✅
|-
|Whether tile is used for preview
nameTagPosition
| 'bottom-left' | 'bottom-right' | 'bottom-center' | 'top-left' | 'top-right' | 'top-center'
|✅
|-
|Position of name tag
participant
Peer
|✅
|-
|Participant object
size
Size
|✅
|-
|Size
states
States
|✅
|-
|States object
t
RtkI18n
|❌
useLanguage()
|Language
variant
'solid' | 'gradient'
|✅
|-
|Variant