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RtkLivestreamHeaderView

A pre-built header for livestream meetings. Contains the livestream indicator, viewer count, clock, and meeting title.

Methods

MethodParametersDescription
activatemeeting: RealtimeKitClientBind the header to the meeting state

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

<com.cloudflare.realtimekit.ui.view.RtkLivestreamHeaderView
    android:id="@+id/rtk_livestream_header"
    android:layout_width="match_parent"
    android:layout_height="wrap_content" />

With Methods

Kotlin
val header = findViewById<RtkLivestreamHeaderView>(R.id.rtk_livestream_header)
header.activate(meeting)