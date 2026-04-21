RtkText
Themed text component that applies the design system's colors, font family, and font size.
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
children
ReactNode
|✅
|-
|Text content
size
'sm' | 'md' | 'lg' | 'xl'
|❌
'md'
|Font size (sm=14, md=16, lg=18, xl=20)
fontWeight
'normal' | 'bold' | '100' | '200' | '300' | '400' | '500' | '600' | '700' | '800' | '900'
|❌
'normal'
|Font weight
style
StyleProp<TextStyle>
|❌
\{\}
|Custom text styles
onBrand
boolean
|❌
false
|Use brand text color instead of default text color