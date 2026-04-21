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RtkText

Themed text component that applies the design system's colors, font family, and font size.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
childrenReactNode-Text content
size'sm' | 'md' | 'lg' | 'xl''md'Font size (sm=14, md=16, lg=18, xl=20)
fontWeight'normal' | 'bold' | '100' | '200' | '300' | '400' | '500' | '600' | '700' | '800' | '900''normal'Font weight
styleStyleProp<TextStyle>\{\}Custom text styles
onBrandbooleanfalseUse brand text color instead of default text color

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

import { RtkText } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui";


function MyComponent() {
  return <RtkText>Hello World</RtkText>;
}

With Properties

import { RtkText } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui";


function MyComponent() {
  return (
    <RtkText size="lg" fontWeight="bold" onBrand={true}>
      Meeting Title
    </RtkText>
  );
}