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RtkParticipantTileView

A component which plays a participant's video and allows for placement of components like name tag and avatar.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
rtk_ptv_nameTagPositionBOTTOM_LEFT | TOP_CENTERBOTTOM_LEFTPosition of the name tag
cardBackgroundColorcolor-Background color of the tile
cardCornerRadiusdimension-Corner radius of the tile

Methods

MethodParametersDescription
activateparticipant: RtkMeetingParticipantBind the tile to a specific participant
refreshParticipantName-Refresh the name tag and avatar
refreshParticipantVideo-Refresh the video view state
applyDesignTokensdesignTokens: RtkDesignTokensApply custom design tokens for theming

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

<com.cloudflare.realtimekit.ui.view.participanttile.RtkParticipantTileView
    android:id="@+id/rtk_participant_tile"
    android:layout_width="match_parent"
    android:layout_height="200dp"
    app:rtk_ptv_nameTagPosition="BOTTOM_LEFT" />

With Methods

Kotlin
val tile = findViewById<RtkParticipantTileView>(R.id.rtk_participant_tile)
tile.activate(participant)