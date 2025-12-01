Stop Recording
RealtimeKit recordings can be stopped in any of the following ways:
- Automatic Stop (Empty meeting): A RealtimeKit recording will automatically stop if the meeting has no participants for a duration of 1 minute or more. This wait time can be customized by contacting RealtimeKit's support team to configure a custom value for your app.
- Automatic Stop (maxSeconds elapsed): A recording will automatically stop
when it reaches the duration specified by the
max_secondsparameter passed while starting the recording, regardless of whether participants are present in the meeting. If this parameter is not passed, it defaults to 24 hours (86400 seconds).
- Using Stop Recording API: A recording can also be stopped by passing the
recording ID and
stopaction to the Stop Recording API.
When a recording is stopped, it transitions to the
UPLOADING state and then to the
UPLOADED state after it has been transferred to RealtimeKit's storage and any external storage that has been set up.
