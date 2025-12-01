Build using Core SDK

Initialize Core SDK

To integrate the Core SDK, you will need to initialize it with a participant's auth token, and then use the provided SDK APIs to control the peer in the session.

Initialization might differ slightly based on your tech stack. Please choose your preferred tech stack below.

Web Mobile React Web Components Angular

Install the client SDK Terminal window npm i @cloudflare/realtimekit-react Use the useRealtimeKitClient hook to initialise the SDK. App.tsx import { useEffect } from 'react' ; import { useRealtimeKitClient } from '@cloudflare/realtimekit-react' ; export default function App () { const [ meeting , initMeeting ] = useRealtimeKitClient () ; useEffect ( () => { initMeeting ( { authToken : "<auth-token>" } ) ; }, []) ; useEffect ( () => { // next - if (meeting) meeting.join(); }, [ meeting ]) return < div ></ div > ; } Use the Create Participant API to fetch the authToken .

Install the client SDK. Terminal window npm i @cloudflare/realtimekit Alternatively, you can also use the CDN. < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit@latest/dist/browser.js" ></ script > You can initialise the SDK using RealtimeKitClient.init . JavaScript const authToken = < auth-token >; RealtimeKitClient.init({ authToken , }).then((meeting) => { // next - meeting.join(); }); Use the Create Participant API to fetch the authToken .

Install the client SDK. Terminal window npm i @cloudflare/realtimekit-angular You can initialise the SDK using RealtimeKitClient.init . TypeScript class AppComponent { title = "MyProject" ; @ ViewChild ( "myid" ) meetingComponent : RtkMeeting ; rtkMeeting : RealtimeKitClient ; async ngAfterViewInit () { const meeting = await RealtimeKitClient . init ( { authToken : "<auth-token>" , } ) ; // next - meeting.join(); } } Use the Create Participant API to fetch the authToken .

Advanced Options

The Core SDK provides additional configuration options for advanced use cases. These options can be passed during initialization to customize the behavior of the RealtimeKit client.

Option Description Type Reqired video Should video be enabled by default boolean false audio Should audio be enabled by default boolean false mediaConfiguration Allows you to pass custom media quality constraints MediaConfiguration false autoSwitchAudioDevice Automatically switch to a ngAfterViewInit audio device boolean false isNonPreferredDevice Allows you to set specific devices as "not preferred" (device: MediaDeviceInfo) => boolean false recording Allows you to configure recording settings RecordingConfig false

Reference for the types: