Build using Core SDK
To integrate the Core SDK, you will need to initialize it with a participant's auth token, and then use the provided SDK APIs to control the peer in the session.
Initialization might differ slightly based on your tech stack. Please choose your preferred tech stack below.
Install the client SDK
Use the
useRealtimeKitClient hook to initialise the SDK.
Use the Create Participant API to fetch the
authToken.
Install the client SDK.
Alternatively, you can also use the CDN.
You can initialise the SDK using
RealtimeKitClient.init.
Use the Create Participant API to fetch the
authToken.
Install the client SDK.
You can initialise the SDK using
RealtimeKitClient.init.
Use the Create Participant API to fetch the
authToken.
The Core SDK provides additional configuration options for advanced use cases. These options can be passed during initialization to customize the behavior of the RealtimeKit client.
|Option
|Description
|Type
|Reqired
|video
|Should video be enabled by default
boolean
|false
|audio
|Should audio be enabled by default
boolean
|false
|mediaConfiguration
|Allows you to pass custom media quality constraints
MediaConfiguration
|false
|autoSwitchAudioDevice
|Automatically switch to a ngAfterViewInit audio device
boolean
|false
|isNonPreferredDevice
|Allows you to set specific devices as "not preferred"
(device: MediaDeviceInfo) => boolean
|false
|recording
|Allows you to configure recording settings
|RecordingConfig
|false
Reference for the types:
