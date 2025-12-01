All metadata pertaining to a meeting is stored in meeting.meta . This includes important information about the meeting state, type, and connections.

Available metadata

The meeting.meta object contains the following properties:

viewType - Indicates the type of the meeting. Possible values are WEBINAR , GROUP_CALL

- Indicates the type of the meeting. Possible values are , roomType - Indicates whether the meeting is a group-call or a webinar

- Indicates whether the meeting is a group-call or a webinar meetingTitle - The title of the meeting

- The title of the meeting meetingStartedTimestamp - The timestamp when the meeting started

- The timestamp when the meeting started mediaState - Media connection state

- Media connection state socketState - Socket connection state

Access meeting metadata

To access meeting metadata, use the meeting.meta object.

Web Components

React JavaScript // Destructure the metadata to get meetingTitle const { meetingTitle } = meeting . meta ; if ( meeting . self . roomJoined ) { console . log ( `The local user has joined a meeting with title ${ meetingTitle } .` , ) ; } import { useRealtimeKitSelector } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react" ; import { useEffect } from "react" ; function MeetingInfo () { const [ meetingTitle , roomJoined ] = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => [ m . meta . meetingTitle , m . self . roomJoined , ]) ; useEffect ( () => { if ( roomJoined ) { console . log ( `The local user has joined a meeting with title ${ meetingTitle } .` , ) ; } }, [ roomJoined , meetingTitle ]) ; return null ; }

Connection events

The meta object also emits events for indicating changes in the connection state of the meeting.

Updates to the media connection (WebRTC connection used for the transfer of actual media) are sent via the mediaConnectionUpdate event.

Web Components

React JavaScript meeting . meta . on ( "mediaConnectionUpdate" , ({ transport , state }) => { // transport - 'consuming' | 'producing' // state - 'new' | 'connecting' | 'connected' | 'disconnected' | 'reconnecting' | 'failed' console . log ( `Media connection ${ transport } is now ${ state } ` ) ; } ) ; import { useRealtimeKitClient } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react" ; import { useEffect } from "react" ; function MediaConnectionMonitor () { const [ meeting ] = useRealtimeKitClient () ; useEffect ( () => { if ( meeting ) { const handleMediaConnection = ({ transport , state }) => { // transport - 'consuming' | 'producing' // state - 'new' | 'connecting' | 'connected' | 'disconnected' | 'reconnecting' | 'failed' console . log ( `Media connection ${ transport } is now ${ state } ` ) ; }; meeting . meta . on ( "mediaConnectionUpdate" , handleMediaConnection ) ; return () => { meeting . meta . off ( "mediaConnectionUpdate" , handleMediaConnection ) ; }; } }, [ meeting ]) ; return null ; }

The mediaConnectionUpdate event provides:

transport - Either 'consuming' (receiving media) or 'producing' (sending media)

- Either (receiving media) or (sending media) state - Connection state: 'new' , 'connecting' , 'connected' , 'disconnected' , 'reconnecting' , or 'failed'

Updates to the WebSocket connection (used for chat, polls, and other basic signaling) are sent via the socketConnectionUpdate event.

Web Components

React JavaScript meeting . meta . on ( "socketConnectionUpdate" , ({ state , reconnectionAttempt , reconnected }) => { // state - 'connected' | 'disconnected' | 'reconnecting' | 'failed' console . log ( `Socket connection is now ${ state } ` ) ; if ( reconnectionAttempt ) { console . log ( `Reconnection attempt: ${ reconnectionAttempt } ` ) ; } if ( reconnected ) { console . log ( "Successfully reconnected" ) ; } }, ) ; import { useRealtimeKitClient } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react" ; import { useEffect } from "react" ; function SocketConnectionMonitor () { const [ meeting ] = useRealtimeKitClient () ; useEffect ( () => { if ( meeting ) { const handleSocketConnection = ( { state , reconnectionAttempt , reconnected , } ) => { // state - 'connected' | 'disconnected' | 'reconnecting' | 'failed' console . log ( `Socket connection is now ${ state } ` ) ; if ( reconnectionAttempt ) { console . log ( `Reconnection attempt: ${ reconnectionAttempt } ` ) ; } if ( reconnected ) { console . log ( "Successfully reconnected" ) ; } }; meeting . meta . on ( "socketConnectionUpdate" , handleSocketConnection ) ; return () => { meeting . meta . off ( "socketConnectionUpdate" , handleSocketConnection ) ; }; } }, [ meeting ]) ; return null ; }

The socketConnectionUpdate event provides:

state - Connection state: 'connected' , 'disconnected' , 'reconnecting' , or 'failed'

- Connection state: , , , or reconnectionAttempt - The number of reconnection attempts made (if reconnecting)

- The number of reconnection attempts made (if reconnecting) reconnected - Boolean indicating if the connection was successfully reestablished

Next steps

