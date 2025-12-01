 Skip to content
Meeting Metadata

All metadata pertaining to a meeting is stored in meeting.meta. This includes important information about the meeting state, type, and connections.

Available metadata

The meeting.meta object contains the following properties:

  • viewType - Indicates the type of the meeting. Possible values are WEBINAR, GROUP_CALL
  • roomType - Indicates whether the meeting is a group-call or a webinar
  • meetingTitle - The title of the meeting
  • meetingStartedTimestamp - The timestamp when the meeting started
  • mediaState - Media connection state
  • socketState - Socket connection state

Access meeting metadata

To access meeting metadata, use the meeting.meta object.

JavaScript
// Destructure the metadata to get meetingTitle
const { meetingTitle } = meeting.meta;


if (meeting.self.roomJoined) {
  console.log(
    `The local user has joined a meeting with title ${meetingTitle}.`,
  );
}

Connection events

The meta object also emits events for indicating changes in the connection state of the meeting.

Media connection updates

Updates to the media connection (WebRTC connection used for the transfer of actual media) are sent via the mediaConnectionUpdate event.

JavaScript
meeting.meta.on("mediaConnectionUpdate", ({ transport, state }) => {
  // transport - 'consuming' | 'producing'
  // state - 'new' | 'connecting' | 'connected' | 'disconnected' | 'reconnecting' | 'failed'


  console.log(`Media connection ${transport} is now ${state}`);
});

The mediaConnectionUpdate event provides:

  • transport - Either 'consuming' (receiving media) or 'producing' (sending media)
  • state - Connection state: 'new', 'connecting', 'connected', 'disconnected', 'reconnecting', or 'failed'

Socket connection updates

Updates to the WebSocket connection (used for chat, polls, and other basic signaling) are sent via the socketConnectionUpdate event.

JavaScript
meeting.meta.on(
  "socketConnectionUpdate",
  ({ state, reconnectionAttempt, reconnected }) => {
    // state - 'connected' | 'disconnected' | 'reconnecting' | 'failed'


    console.log(`Socket connection is now ${state}`);


    if (reconnectionAttempt) {
      console.log(`Reconnection attempt: ${reconnectionAttempt}`);
    }


    if (reconnected) {
      console.log("Successfully reconnected");
    }
  },
);

The socketConnectionUpdate event provides:

  • state - Connection state: 'connected', 'disconnected', 'reconnecting', or 'failed'
  • reconnectionAttempt - The number of reconnection attempts made (if reconnecting)
  • reconnected - Boolean indicating if the connection was successfully reestablished

