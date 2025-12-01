Meeting Metadata
All metadata pertaining to a meeting is stored in
meeting.meta. This includes important information about the meeting state, type, and connections.
The
meeting.meta object contains the following properties:
viewType- Indicates the type of the meeting. Possible values are
WEBINAR,
GROUP_CALL
roomType- Indicates whether the meeting is a group-call or a webinar
meetingTitle- The title of the meeting
meetingStartedTimestamp- The timestamp when the meeting started
mediaState- Media connection state
socketState- Socket connection state
To access meeting metadata, use the
meeting.meta object.
The
meta object also emits events for indicating changes in the connection state of the meeting.
Updates to the media connection (WebRTC connection used for the transfer of actual media) are sent via the
mediaConnectionUpdate event.
The
mediaConnectionUpdate event provides:
transport- Either
'consuming'(receiving media) or
'producing'(sending media)
state- Connection state:
'new',
'connecting',
'connected',
'disconnected',
'reconnecting', or
'failed'
Updates to the WebSocket connection (used for chat, polls, and other basic signaling) are sent via the
socketConnectionUpdate event.
The
socketConnectionUpdate event provides:
state- Connection state:
'connected',
'disconnected',
'reconnecting', or
'failed'
reconnectionAttempt- The number of reconnection attempts made (if reconnecting)
reconnected- Boolean indicating if the connection was successfully reestablished
Explore related topics:
- Meeting Object Explained - Comprehensive meeting object reference
- Session Lifecycle - Understanding meeting states and transitions
