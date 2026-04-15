 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Docs DirectoryAPIsSDKs

RtkParticipantAudioIndicator

An audio visualizer component which visualizes a participant's audio.

Methods

MethodParametersDescription
activateparticipant: RtkMeetingParticipantBind the indicator to a participant
refresh-Force a refresh of the audio indicator state

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

<com.cloudflare.realtimekit.ui.view.RtkParticipantAudioIndicator
    android:id="@+id/audio_indicator"
    android:layout_width="wrap_content"
    android:layout_height="wrap_content" />

With Methods

Kotlin
val audioIndicator = findViewById<RtkParticipantAudioIndicator>(R.id.audio_indicator)
audioIndicator.activate(participant)