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RtkSpinner

An animated loading spinner component.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
styleobject-Custom styles to override spinner appearance

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

import { RtkSpinner } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui";


function MyComponent() {
  return <RtkSpinner />;
}

With Properties

import { RtkSpinner } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui";


function MyComponent() {
  return <RtkSpinner style={{ width: 48, height: 48 }} />;
}