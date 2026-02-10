A participant entry component used inside rtk-participants which shows data like: name, picture and media device status. You can perform privileged actions on the participant too.

Properties

Property Type Required Default Description config UIConfig1 ❌ createDefaultConfig() Config object iconPack IconPack ❌ defaultIconPack Icon pack meeting Meeting ✅ - Meeting object participant Peer ✅ - Participant object states States1 ✅ - States t RtkI18n ❌ useLanguage() Language view ParticipantViewMode ✅ - Show participant summary

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

<!-- component.html --> < rtk-participant ></ rtk-participant >

With Properties