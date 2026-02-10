 Skip to content
A participant entry component used inside rtk-participants which shows data like: name, picture and media device status. You can perform privileged actions on the participant too.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
configUIConfig1createDefaultConfig()Config object
iconPackIconPackdefaultIconPackIcon pack
meetingMeeting-Meeting object
participantPeer-Participant object
statesStates1-States
tRtkI18nuseLanguage()Language
viewParticipantViewMode-Show participant summary

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

<!-- component.html -->
<rtk-participant></rtk-participant>

With Properties

<!-- component.html -->
<rtk-participant
 [meeting]="meeting"
 [participant]="participant"
 [view]="participantviewmode">
</rtk-participant>