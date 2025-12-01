Component Library

Note

All UI Kit components are built on top of Web Components, regardless of which framework (React/Angular) you use. They render as Web Components in the browser DOM.

Component naming conventions:

Web Components and Angular : Use kebab-case (e.g., rtk-meeting )

: Use kebab-case (e.g., ) React: Use PascalCase (e.g., RtkMeeting )

React and Angular components are wrappers around the same underlying Web Components, so functionality is identical across all frameworks.