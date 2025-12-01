 Skip to content
Component Library

The UI Kit components library provides a comprehensive set of pre-built, customizable components that you can use to build your own custom meeting interface.

Basic Components

Small, reusable building blocks for your UI.

Audio Visualizer rtk-audio-visualizer

Avatar rtk-avatar

Button rtk-button

Clock rtk-clock

Header rtk-header

Meeting Title rtk-meeting-title

Recording Indicator rtk-recording-indicator

Spinner rtk-spinner

Switch rtk-switch

Tooltip rtk-tooltip

UI Components

Interactive controls and interface elements.

Control Bar rtk-controlbar

Control Bar Button rtk-controlbar-button

Dialog rtk-dialog

Emoji Picker rtk-emoji-picker

Grid Pagination rtk-grid-pagination

Menu rtk-menu

Name Tag rtk-name-tag

Notification rtk-notification

Participant Count rtk-participant-count

Participant Tile rtk-participant-tile

Plugin Main View rtk-plugin-main

Composite Components

Complete, feature-rich components combining multiple elements.

Chat rtk-chat

Grid rtk-grid

Image Viewer rtk-image-viewer

Leave Meeting rtk-leave-meeting

Mixed Grid rtk-mixed-grid

Participants rtk-participants

Participants Audio rtk-participants-audio

Plugins rtk-plugins

Polls rtk-polls

Screenshare View rtk-screenshare-view

Settings rtk-settings

Settings Audio rtk-settings-audio

Settings Video rtk-settings-video

Sidebar rtk-sidebar

Simple Grid rtk-simple-grid

Spotlight Grid rtk-spotlight-grid

Screen Components

Full-screen views for different meeting states.

Ended Screen rtk-ended-screen

Idle Screen rtk-idle-screen

Meeting Screen rtk-meeting

Setup Screen rtk-setup-screen