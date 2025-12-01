Component Library
The UI Kit components library provides a comprehensive set of pre-built, customizable components that you can use to build your own custom meeting interface.
Small, reusable building blocks for your UI.
rtk-audio-visualizer
rtk-avatar
rtk-clock
rtk-header
rtk-logo
rtk-meeting-title
rtk-recording-indicator
rtk-spinner
rtk-switch
rtk-tooltip
Interactive controls and interface elements.
rtk-controlbar
rtk-dialog
rtk-emoji-picker
rtk-grid-pagination
rtk-name-tag
rtk-notification
rtk-participant-count
rtk-participant-tile
rtk-plugin-main
Complete, feature-rich components combining multiple elements.
rtk-chat
rtk-grid
rtk-image-viewer
rtk-leave-meeting
rtk-mixed-grid
rtk-participants
rtk-participants-audio
rtk-plugins
rtk-polls
rtk-settings
rtk-settings-audio
rtk-settings-video
rtk-simple-grid
rtk-spotlight-grid
Full-screen views for different meeting states.
rtk-ended-screen
rtk-idle-screen
rtk-meeting
rtk-setup-screen
