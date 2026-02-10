 Skip to content
RtkTextComposerView

A component which renders a text composer

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
disabledboolean-Disable the text input (default = false)
iconPackIconPack1defaultIconPackIcon pack
keyDownHandler(e: KeyboardEvent)-Keydown event handler function
maxLengthnumber-Max length for text input
placeholderstring-Placeholder text
rateLimitBreachedboolean-Boolean to indicate if rate limit is breached
setText(text: string, focus?: boolean)-Sets value of the text input
tRtkI18n1useLanguage()Language
valuestring-Default value for text input

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

import { RtkTextComposerView } from '@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-ui';


function MyComponent() {
  return <RtkTextComposerView />;
}

With Properties

import { RtkTextComposerView } from '@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-ui';


function MyComponent() {
  return (
    <RtkTextComposerView
      disabled={true}
      keyDownHandler={(e: keyboardevent)}
      maxLength={42}
    />
  );
}