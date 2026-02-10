RtkTextComposerView
A component which renders a text composer
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
disabled
boolean
|✅
|-
|Disable the text input (default = false)
iconPack
IconPack1
|❌
defaultIconPack
|Icon pack
keyDownHandler
(e: KeyboardEvent)
|✅
|-
|Keydown event handler function
maxLength
number
|✅
|-
|Max length for text input
placeholder
string
|✅
|-
|Placeholder text
rateLimitBreached
boolean
|✅
|-
|Boolean to indicate if rate limit is breached
setText
(text: string, focus?: boolean)
|❌
|-
|Sets value of the text input
t
RtkI18n1
|❌
useLanguage()
|Language
value
string
|✅
|-
|Default value for text input