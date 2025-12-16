 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Add Custom Controlbar

In this guide, we will learn how to add a custom controlbar for your RealtimeKit meeting experience.

RealtimeKit UI Kit provides the RtkControlbar component for a default controlbar.

If you need additional controls, replace RtkControlbar with individual UI Kit components and custom elements.

Import the required components and React hook:

import { useRef } from 'react';
import {
  RtkFullscreenToggle,
  RtkSettingsToggle,
  RtkScreenShareToggle,
  RtkMicToggle,
  RtkCameraToggle,
  RtkStageToggle,
  RtkLeaveButton,
  RtkMoreToggle,
  RtkPipToggle,
  RtkMuteAllButton,
  RtkBreakoutRoomsToggle,
  RtkRecordingToggle,
  RtkChatToggle,
  RtkPollsToggle,
  RtkParticipantsToggle,
  RtkPluginsToggle,
} from '@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui';

In your RtkUIProvider from Build Your Own UI, replace:

<RtkControlbar />

with:

<div style={{ display: "flex", width: "100%", padding: "8px 12px", color: "white", justifyContent: "space-between" }}>
  <div id="controlbar-left" style={{ display: "flex", alignItems: "center", justifyContent: "center" }}>
    <RtkFullscreenToggle targetElement={fullScreenRef.current} />
    <RtkSettingsToggle />
    <RtkScreenShareToggle />
  </div>
  <div id="controlbar-center" style={{ display: "flex", alignItems: "center", justifyContent: "center" }}>
    <RtkMicToggle />
    <RtkCameraToggle />
    <RtkStageToggle />
    <RtkLeaveButton />
    <RtkMoreToggle>
      <div slot="more-elements">
        <RtkPipToggle variant="horizontal" />
        <RtkMuteAllButton variant="horizontal" />
        <RtkBreakoutRoomsToggle variant="horizontal" />
        <RtkRecordingToggle variant="horizontal" />
      </div>
    </RtkMoreToggle>
  </div>
  <div id="controlbar-right" style={{ display: "flex", alignItems: "center", justifyContent: "center" }}>
    <RtkChatToggle />
    <RtkPollsToggle />
    <RtkParticipantsToggle />
    <RtkPluginsToggle />
  </div>
</div>

Define a ref for the fullscreen target and attach it to your container element:

const fullScreenRef = useRef<HTMLDivElement>(null);


// In your RtkUIProvider, add the ref to the container
<RtkUIProvider
  ref={fullScreenRef}
  meeting={meeting}
  showSetupScreen={false}
  style={{
    display: "flex",
    flexDirection: "column",
    height: "100vh",
    margin: 0,
  }}
>
  {/* Your controlbar and other components */}
</RtkUIProvider>


// Pass the ref's current element to RtkFullscreenToggle
<RtkFullscreenToggle targetElement={fullScreenRef.current} />

A complete example to build your own UI with custom controlbar can be found here with the custom controlbar component here.