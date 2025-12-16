Add Custom Controlbar
In this guide, we will learn how to add a custom controlbar for your RealtimeKit meeting experience.
RealtimeKit UI Kit provides the
RtkControlbar ↗ component for a default controlbar.
If you need additional controls, replace
RtkControlbar with individual UI Kit components and custom elements.
Import the required components and React hook:
In your
RtkUIProvider from Build Your Own UI, replace:
with:
Define a ref for the fullscreen target and attach it to your container element:
A complete example to build your own UI with custom controlbar can be found here ↗ with the custom controlbar component here ↗.
RealtimeKit UI Kit provides the
rtk-controlbar component for a default controlbar.
If you need additional controls, replace
rtk-controlbar with individual UI Kit components and custom elements. In the
renderJoinedScreen function from Build Your Own UI, replace:
with:
Register the fullscreen target after rendering:
A complete example to build your own UI with custom controlbar can be found here ↗ with the custom controlbar component here ↗.
