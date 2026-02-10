 Skip to content
RTKPermissionsPreset

The PermissionPreset class represents the meeting permissions for the current participant

meeting.self.permissions.stageEnabled

The stageEnabled property returns a boolean value. If true, stage management is available for the participant.

Kind: instance property of PermissionPreset

meeting.self.permissions.stageAccess

The stageAccess property dictactes how a user interacts with the stage. There possible values are ALLOWED, NOT_ALLOWED, CAN_REQUEST;

Kind: instance property of PermissionPreset

meeting.self.permissions.acceptWaitingRequests

The acceptWaitingRequests returns boolean value. If true, participant can accept the request of waiting participant.

Kind: instance property of PermissionPreset

meeting.self.permissions.requestProduceVideo

The requestProduceVideo returns boolean value. If true, participant can send request to participants about producing video.

Kind: instance property of PermissionPreset

meeting.self.permissions.requestProduceAudio

The requestProduceAudio returns boolean value. If true, participant can send request to participants about producing audio.

Kind: instance property of PermissionPreset

meeting.self.permissions.requestProduceScreenshare

The requestProduceScreenshare returns boolean value. If true, participant can send request to participants about sharing screen.

Kind: instance property of PermissionPreset

meeting.self.permissions.canAllowParticipantAudio

The canAllowParticipantAudio returns boolean value. If true, participant can enable other participants` audio.

Kind: instance property of PermissionPreset

meeting.self.permissions.canAllowParticipantScreensharing

The canAllowParticipantScreensharing returns boolean value. If true, participant can enable other participants` screen share.

Kind: instance property of PermissionPreset

meeting.self.permissions.canAllowParticipantVideo

The canAllowParticipantVideo returns boolean value. If true, participant can enable other participants` video.

Kind: instance property of PermissionPreset

meeting.self.permissions.canDisableParticipantAudio

If true, a participant can disable other participants` audio.

Kind: instance property of PermissionPreset

meeting.self.permissions.canDisableParticipantVideo

If true, a participant can disable other participants` video.

Kind: instance property of PermissionPreset

meeting.self.permissions.kickParticipant

The kickParticipant returns boolean value. If true, participant can remove other participants from the meeting.

Kind: instance property of PermissionPreset

meeting.self.permissions.pinParticipant

The pinParticipant returns boolean value. If true, participant can pin a participant in the meeting.

Kind: instance property of PermissionPreset

meeting.self.permissions.canRecord

The canRecord returns boolean value. If true, participant can record the meeting.

Kind: instance property of PermissionPreset

meeting.self.permissions.waitingRoomType

Deprecated

Kind: instance property of PermissionPreset

meeting.self.permissions.waitingRoomBehaviour

The waitingRoomType returns string value. type of waiting room behavior possible values are SKIP, ON_PRIVILEGED_USER_ENTRY, SKIP_ON_ACCEPT

Kind: instance property of PermissionPreset

meeting.self.permissions.plugins

The plugins tells if the participant can act on plugins there are 2 permissions with boolean values, canStart and canClose.

Kind: instance property of PermissionPreset

meeting.self.permissions.polls

The polls tells if the participant can use polls. There are 3 permissions with boolean values, canCreate, canVote, canViewResults

Kind: instance property of PermissionPreset

meeting.self.permissions.produceVideo

Deprecated

Kind: instance property of PermissionPreset

meeting.self.permissions.requestProduce

Deprecated

Kind: instance property of PermissionPreset

meeting.self.permissions.canProduceVideo

The canProduceVideo shows permissions for enabling video. There possible values are ALLOWED, NOT_ALLOWED, CAN_REQUEST

Kind: instance property of PermissionPreset

meeting.self.permissions.produceScreenshare

Deprecated

Kind: instance property of PermissionPreset

meeting.self.permissions.canProduceScreenshare

The canProduceScreenshare shows permissions for sharing screen. There possible values are ALLOWED, NOT_ALLOWED, CAN_REQUEST

Kind: instance property of PermissionPreset

meeting.self.permissions.produceAudio

Deprecated

Kind: instance property of PermissionPreset

meeting.self.permissions.canProduceAudio

The canProduceAudio shows permissions for enabling audio. There possible values are ALLOWED, NOT_ALLOWED, CAN_REQUEST

Kind: instance property of PermissionPreset

meeting.self.permissions.chatPublic

The chatPublic shows permissions for public chat there are 4 permissions canSend - if true, the participant can send chat text - if true, the participant can send text files - if true, the participant can send files

Kind: instance property of PermissionPreset

meeting.self.permissions.chatPrivate

The chatPrivate shows permissions for public chat there are 4 permissions canSend - if true, the participant can send private chat text - if true, the participant can send text as private chat files - if true, the participant can send files as private chat canReceive - (optional) if true, the participant can receive private chat

Kind: instance property of PermissionPreset

meeting.self.permissions.hiddenParticipant

The hiddenParticipant returns boolean value. If true, participant is hidden.

Kind: instance property of PermissionPreset

meeting.self.permissions.showParticipantList

The showParticipantList returns boolean value. If true, participant list can be shown to the participant.

Kind: instance property of PermissionPreset

meeting.self.permissions.canChangeParticipantRole

Deprecated

Kind: instance property of PermissionPreset

meeting.self.permissions.canChangeParticipantPermissions

The canChangeParticipantPermissions returns boolean value. If true, allow changing the participants' permissions.

Kind: instance property of PermissionPreset

meeting.self.permissions.canChangeTheme

Deprecated

Kind: instance property of PermissionPreset

meeting.self.permissions.canPresent

Deprecated

Kind: instance property of PermissionPreset

meeting.self.permissions.acceptPresentRequests

Deprecated

Kind: instance property of PermissionPreset

meeting.self.permissions.maxScreenShareCount

Deprecated

Kind: instance property of PermissionPreset

meeting.self.permissions.canLivestream

Livestream

Kind: instance property of PermissionPreset

meeting.self.permissions.fromResponse()

Kind: static method of PermissionPreset
Deprecated.: Use init()

meeting.self.permissions.default()

Kind: static method of PermissionPreset
Deprecated.: Use init()