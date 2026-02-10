RTKPermissionsPreset
The PermissionPreset class represents the meeting permissions for the current participant
- PermissionPreset
- instance
- .stageEnabled
- .stageAccess
- .acceptWaitingRequests
- .requestProduceVideo
- .requestProduceAudio
- .requestProduceScreenshare
- .canAllowParticipantAudio
- .canAllowParticipantScreensharing
- .canAllowParticipantVideo
- .canDisableParticipantAudio
- .canDisableParticipantVideo
- .kickParticipant
- .pinParticipant
- .canRecord
.waitingRoomType
- .waitingRoomBehaviour
- .plugins
- .polls
.produceVideo .requestProduce
- .canProduceVideo
.produceScreenshare
- .canProduceScreenshare
.produceAudio
- .canProduceAudio
- .chatPublic
- .chatPrivate
- .hiddenParticipant
- .showParticipantList
.canChangeParticipantRole
- .canChangeParticipantPermissions
.canChangeTheme .canPresent .acceptPresentRequests .maxScreenShareCount
- .canLivestream
- static
- instance
The
stageEnabled property returns a boolean value.
If
true, stage management is available for the participant.
Kind: instance property of
PermissionPreset
The
stageAccess property dictactes how a user interacts with the stage.
There possible values are
ALLOWED,
NOT_ALLOWED,
CAN_REQUEST;
Kind: instance property of
PermissionPreset
The
acceptWaitingRequests returns boolean value.
If
true, participant can accept the request of waiting participant.
Kind: instance property of
PermissionPreset
The
requestProduceVideo returns boolean value.
If
true, participant can send request to participants
about producing video.
Kind: instance property of
PermissionPreset
The
requestProduceAudio returns boolean value.
If
true, participant can send request to participants
about producing audio.
Kind: instance property of
PermissionPreset
The
requestProduceScreenshare returns boolean value.
If
true, participant can send request to participants
about sharing screen.
Kind: instance property of
PermissionPreset
The
canAllowParticipantAudio returns boolean value.
If
true, participant can enable other participants` audio.
Kind: instance property of
PermissionPreset
The
canAllowParticipantScreensharing returns boolean value.
If
true, participant can enable other participants` screen share.
Kind: instance property of
PermissionPreset
The
canAllowParticipantVideo returns boolean value.
If
true, participant can enable other participants` video.
Kind: instance property of
PermissionPreset
If
true, a participant can disable other participants` audio.
Kind: instance property of
PermissionPreset
If
true, a participant can disable other participants` video.
Kind: instance property of
PermissionPreset
The
kickParticipant returns boolean value.
If
true, participant can remove other participants from the meeting.
Kind: instance property of
PermissionPreset
The
pinParticipant returns boolean value.
If
true, participant can pin a participant in the meeting.
Kind: instance property of
PermissionPreset
The
canRecord returns boolean value.
If
true, participant can record the meeting.
Kind: instance property of
PermissionPreset
Deprecated
Kind: instance property of
PermissionPreset
The
waitingRoomType returns string value.
type of waiting room behavior
possible values are
SKIP,
ON_PRIVILEGED_USER_ENTRY,
SKIP_ON_ACCEPT
Kind: instance property of
PermissionPreset
The
plugins tells if the participant can act on plugins
there are 2 permissions with boolean values,
canStart and
canClose.
Kind: instance property of
PermissionPreset
The
polls tells if the participant can use polls.
There are 3 permissions with boolean values,
canCreate,
canVote,
canViewResults
Kind: instance property of
PermissionPreset
Deprecated
Kind: instance property of
PermissionPreset
Deprecated
Kind: instance property of
PermissionPreset
The
canProduceVideo shows permissions for enabling video.
There possible values are
ALLOWED,
NOT_ALLOWED,
CAN_REQUEST
Kind: instance property of
PermissionPreset
Deprecated
Kind: instance property of
PermissionPreset
The
canProduceScreenshare shows permissions for sharing screen.
There possible values are
ALLOWED,
NOT_ALLOWED,
CAN_REQUEST
Kind: instance property of
PermissionPreset
Deprecated
Kind: instance property of
PermissionPreset
The
canProduceAudio shows permissions for enabling audio.
There possible values are
ALLOWED,
NOT_ALLOWED,
CAN_REQUEST
Kind: instance property of
PermissionPreset
The
chatPublic shows permissions for public chat
there are 4 permissions
canSend - if true, the participant can send chat
text - if true, the participant can send text
files - if true, the participant can send files
Kind: instance property of
PermissionPreset
The
chatPrivate shows permissions for public chat
there are 4 permissions
canSend - if true, the participant can send private chat
text - if true, the participant can send text as private chat
files - if true, the participant can send files as private chat
canReceive - (optional) if true, the participant can receive private chat
Kind: instance property of
PermissionPreset
The
hiddenParticipant returns boolean value.
If
true, participant is hidden.
Kind: instance property of
PermissionPreset
The
showParticipantList returns boolean value.
If
true, participant list can be shown to the participant.
Kind: instance property of
PermissionPreset
Deprecated
Kind: instance property of
PermissionPreset
The
canChangeParticipantPermissions returns boolean value.
If
true, allow changing the participants' permissions.
Kind: instance property of
PermissionPreset
Deprecated
Kind: instance property of
PermissionPreset
Deprecated
Kind: instance property of
PermissionPreset
Deprecated
Kind: instance property of
PermissionPreset
Deprecated
Kind: instance property of
PermissionPreset
Livestream
Kind: instance property of
PermissionPreset
Kind: static method of
PermissionPreset
Deprecated.: Use init()
Kind: static method of
PermissionPreset
Deprecated.: Use init()