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RtkWaitListParticipantUpdateEventListener

A helper class for listening to waitlist participant events. Provides callbacks for join, remove, accept, and reject events, and methods for managing waitlist requests.

Initializer parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
rtkClientRealtimeKitClient-The RealtimeKit client instance

Callback properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
participantJoinedCompletion(() -> Void)?nilCalled when a participant joins the waitlist
participantRemovedCompletion(() -> Void)?nilCalled when a participant is removed from the waitlist
participantRequestAcceptedCompletion(() -> Void)?nilCalled when a waitlist request is accepted
participantRequestRejectCompletion(() -> Void)?nilCalled when a waitlist request is rejected

Methods

MethodReturn TypeDescription
acceptWaitingRequest(participant:)VoidAccepts a participant's waitlist request
rejectWaitingRequest(participant:)VoidRejects a participant's waitlist request
clean()VoidRemoves all registered listeners and cleans up resources

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

Swift
import RealtimeKitUI


let waitlistListener = RtkWaitListParticipantUpdateEventListener(
    rtkClient: rtkClient
)


waitlistListener.participantJoinedCompletion = {
    print("New participant in waitlist")
}


waitlistListener.participantRemovedCompletion = {
    print("Participant removed from waitlist")
}

Accept or reject requests

Swift
import RealtimeKitUI


let waitlistListener = RtkWaitListParticipantUpdateEventListener(
    rtkClient: rtkClient
)


// Accept a waiting participant
waitlistListener.acceptWaitingRequest(participant: waitingParticipant)


// Reject a waiting participant
waitlistListener.rejectWaitingRequest(participant: waitingParticipant)