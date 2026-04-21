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RtkLabel

A themed label that uses design token colors and fonts from the RTK Design System.

Initializer parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
appearanceRtkTextAppearance-Text appearance configuration for font and color

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

Swift
import RealtimeKitUI


let label = RtkLabel()
label.text = "Meeting Room"
view.addSubview(label)

With custom appearance

Swift
import RealtimeKitUI


let appearance = RtkTextAppearance(
    font: UIFont.systemFont(ofSize: 16, weight: .semibold),
    textColor: .white
)
let label = RtkLabel(appearance: appearance)
label.text = "Meeting Room"
view.addSubview(label)