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RtkSetupViewController

Pre-meeting setup screen view controller. Provides video preview, audio and video toggles, and name entry before joining a meeting.

Initializer parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
meetingInfoRtkMeetingInfo-Meeting configuration with auth token and media settings
meetingRealtimeKitClient-The RealtimeKit client instance
completion@escaping () -> Void-Closure called when setup completes

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
delegateSetupViewControllerDelegate?nilDelegate notified when the participant joins the meeting

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

Swift
import RealtimeKitUI


let setupVC = RtkSetupViewController(
    meetingInfo: meetingInfo,
    meeting: rtkClient,
    completion: {
        print("Setup complete")
    }
)
self.present(setupVC, animated: true)

With delegate

Swift
import RealtimeKitUI


class ViewController: UIViewController, SetupViewControllerDelegate {
    func showSetupScreen() {
        let setupVC = RtkSetupViewController(
            meetingInfo: meetingInfo,
            meeting: rtkClient,
            completion: {
                self.dismiss(animated: true)
            }
        )
        setupVC.delegate = self
        self.present(setupVC, animated: true)
    }
}