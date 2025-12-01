Local Participant
This guide covers how to manage the local user's media devices, control audio/video/screenshare, handle events, and work with media tracks in your RealtimeKit meetings.
The local user is accessible via
meeting.self and contains all information and methods related to the current participant. This includes media controls, device management, participant metadata, and state information.
The local user's media tracks and states:
Room State Values:
The
roomState property can have the following values:
'init'- Initialized but not joined
'joined'- Successfully joined the meeting
'waitlisted'- Waiting in the waiting room
'rejected'- Entry rejected
'kicked'- Removed from meeting
'left'- Left the meeting
'ended'- Meeting has ended
'disconnected'- Disconnected from meeting
The local user's media tracks and states:
Example: Conditional rendering based on room state
Mute and unmute the microphone:
Enable and disable the camera:
Start and stop screen sharing:
Change the user's display name (only works before joining):
Play the local user's video track on a
<video> element:
Clean up when the video element is no longer needed:
The simplest way to display local video in React is using the UI Kit's video tile component:
For custom implementations:
Triggered when the local user successfully joins the meeting:
Triggered when the local user leaves the meeting:
Possible state values:
'left',
'kicked',
'ended',
'rejected',
'disconnected',
'failed'
Triggered when video is enabled or disabled:
Triggered when audio is enabled or disabled:
Triggered when screen sharing starts or stops:
Triggered when the active device changes:
Triggered when the list of available devices changes (device plugged in/out):
Monitor your own network quality:
The
scoreStats object provides detailed statistics:
Triggered when permissions are updated dynamically:
Triggered when media permissions are denied or media capture fails:
Possible values:
message:
'DENIED',
'SYSTEM_DENIED',
'COULD_NOT_START'
kind:
'audio',
'video',
'screenshare'
Or use event listener:
Or use event listener for detailed state:
Change video or screen share resolution at runtime:
Add effects and filters to your video stream:
Process audio streams with custom middlewares:
Pin or unpin yourself in the meeting:
