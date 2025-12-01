Local Participant

This guide covers how to manage the local user's media devices, control audio/video/screenshare, handle events, and work with media tracks in your RealtimeKit meetings.

Prerequisites This page assumes you've already initialized the SDK and understand the meeting object structure. Refer to Initialize SDK and Meeting Object Explained if needed.

Introduction

The local user is accessible via meeting.self and contains all information and methods related to the current participant. This includes media controls, device management, participant metadata, and state information.

Properties

Web Components

React Metadata Properties JavaScript // Participant identifiers meeting . self . id ; // Peer ID (unique per session) meeting . self . userId ; // User ID (persistent across sessions) meeting . self . customParticipantId ; // Custom identifier set by developer meeting . self . name ; // Display name meeting . self . picture ; // Display picture URL Media Properties The local user's media tracks and states: JavaScript // Media state flags meeting . self . audioEnabled ; // Boolean: Is audio enabled? meeting . self . videoEnabled ; // Boolean: Is video enabled? meeting . self . screenShareEnabled ; // Boolean: Is screen share active? // Media tracks (MediaStreamTrack objects) meeting . self . audioTrack ; // Audio MediaStreamTrack (available when audioEnabled is true) meeting . self . videoTrack ; // Video MediaStreamTrack (available when videoEnabled is true) meeting . self . screenShareTracks ; // Object: { video: MediaStreamTrack, audio?: MediaStreamTrack } // Permissions granted by user meeting . self . mediaPermissions ; // Current audio/video permissions State Properties JavaScript // Room state meeting . self . roomJoined ; // Boolean: Has joined the meeting? meeting . self . roomState ; // Current room state (see possible values below) meeting . self . isPinned ; // Boolean: Is the local user pinned? // Permissions and config meeting . self . permissions ; // Capabilities defined by preset meeting . self . config ; // Configuration for meeting appearance Room State Values: The roomState property can have the following values: 'init' - Initialized but not joined

- Initialized but not joined 'joined' - Successfully joined the meeting

- Successfully joined the meeting 'waitlisted' - Waiting in the waiting room

- Waiting in the waiting room 'rejected' - Entry rejected

- Entry rejected 'kicked' - Removed from meeting

- Removed from meeting 'left' - Left the meeting

- Left the meeting 'ended' - Meeting has ended

- Meeting has ended 'disconnected' - Disconnected from meeting Metadata Properties import { useRealtimeKitSelector } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react" ; // Participant identifiers const id = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . self . id ) ; const userId = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . self . userId ) ; const customParticipantId = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . self . customParticipantId , ) ; const name = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . self . name ) ; const picture = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . self . picture ) ; Media Properties The local user's media tracks and states: // Media state flags const audioEnabled = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . self . audioEnabled ) ; const videoEnabled = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . self . videoEnabled ) ; const screenShareEnabled = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . self . screenShareEnabled , ) ; // Media tracks (MediaStreamTrack objects) const audioTrack = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . self . audioTrack ) ; const videoTrack = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . self . videoTrack ) ; const screenShareTracks = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . self . screenShareTracks , ) ; // Permissions granted by user const mediaPermissions = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . self . mediaPermissions ) ; State Properties // Room state const roomJoined = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . self . roomJoined ) ; const roomState = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . self . roomState ) ; const isPinned = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . self . isPinned ) ; // Permissions and config const permissions = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . self . permissions ) ; const config = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . self . config ) ; Example: Conditional rendering based on room state const roomState = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . self . roomState ) ; return ( <> { roomState === "disconnected" && < div >You are disconnected</ div >} { roomState === "waitlisted" && < div >Waiting for host to admit you</ div >} { roomState === "joined" && < div >You are in the meeting</ div >} </> ) ; Room State Values: The roomState property can have the following values: 'init' - Initialized but not joined

- Initialized but not joined 'joined' - Successfully joined the meeting

- Successfully joined the meeting 'waitlisted' - Waiting in the waiting room

- Waiting in the waiting room 'rejected' - Entry rejected

- Entry rejected 'kicked' - Removed from meeting

- Removed from meeting 'left' - Left the meeting

- Left the meeting 'ended' - Meeting has ended

- Meeting has ended 'disconnected' - Disconnected from meeting

Media Controls

Web Components

React Audio Control Mute and unmute the microphone: JavaScript // Enable audio (unmute) await meeting . self . enableAudio () ; // Disable audio (mute) await meeting . self . disableAudio () ; // Check current status const isAudioEnabled = meeting . self . audioEnabled ; Video Control Enable and disable the camera: JavaScript // Enable video await meeting . self . enableVideo () ; // Disable video await meeting . self . disableVideo () ; // Check current status const isVideoEnabled = meeting . self . videoEnabled ; Screen Share Control Start and stop screen sharing: JavaScript // Enable screen share await meeting . self . enableScreenShare () ; // Disable screen share await meeting . self . disableScreenShare () ; // Check current status const isScreenShareEnabled = meeting . self . screenShareEnabled ; Change Display Name Change the user's display name (only works before joining): JavaScript await meeting . self . setName ( "New Name" ) ; Note The name change will only reflect across all participants if done before joining the meeting. Audio Control Mute and unmute the microphone: import { useRealtimeKitClient } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react" ; function AudioControls () { const [ meeting ] = useRealtimeKitClient () ; const audioEnabled = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . self . audioEnabled ) ; const toggleAudio = async () => { if ( audioEnabled ) { await meeting . self . disableAudio () ; } else { await meeting . self . enableAudio () ; } }; return ( < button onClick = { toggleAudio }>{ audioEnabled ? "Mute" : "Unmute" }</ button > ) ; } Video Control Enable and disable the camera: function VideoControls () { const [ meeting ] = useRealtimeKitClient () ; const videoEnabled = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . self . videoEnabled ) ; const toggleVideo = async () => { if ( videoEnabled ) { await meeting . self . disableVideo () ; } else { await meeting . self . enableVideo () ; } }; return ( < button onClick = { toggleVideo }> { videoEnabled ? "Stop Video" : "Start Video" } </ button > ) ; } Screen Share Control Start and stop screen sharing: function ScreenShareControls () { const [ meeting ] = useRealtimeKitClient () ; const screenShareEnabled = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . self . screenShareEnabled , ) ; const toggleScreenShare = async () => { if ( screenShareEnabled ) { await meeting . self . disableScreenShare () ; } else { await meeting . self . enableScreenShare () ; } }; return ( < button onClick = { toggleScreenShare }> { screenShareEnabled ? "Stop Sharing" : "Share Screen" } </ button > ) ; } Change Display Name Change the user's display name (only works before joining): await meeting . self . setName ( "New Name" ) ; Note The name change will only reflect across all participants if done before joining the meeting.

Manage Media Devices

Web Components

React Get Available Devices JavaScript // Get all media devices const devices = await meeting . self . getAllDevices () ; // Get all audio input devices (microphones) const audioDevices = await meeting . self . getAudioDevices () ; // Get all video input devices (cameras) const videoDevices = await meeting . self . getVideoDevices () ; // Get all audio output devices (speakers) const speakerDevices = await meeting . self . getSpeakerDevices () ; // Get device by ID const device = await meeting . self . getDeviceById ( "device-id" , "audio" ) ; // Get current devices being used const currentDevices = meeting . self . getCurrentDevices () ; // Returns: { audio: MediaDeviceInfo, video: MediaDeviceInfo, speaker: MediaDeviceInfo } Change Device Switch to a different media device: JavaScript // Get all devices const devices = await meeting . self . getAllDevices () ; // Set a specific device (replaces device of the same kind) await meeting . self . setDevice ( devices [ 0 ]) ; Get Available Devices import { useRealtimeKitClient } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react" ; import { useState , useEffect } from "react" ; function DeviceSelector () { const [ meeting ] = useRealtimeKitClient () ; const [ audioDevices , setAudioDevices ] = useState ([]) ; const [ videoDevices , setVideoDevices ] = useState ([]) ; useEffect ( () => { if ( ! meeting ) return ; const loadDevices = async () => { const audio = await meeting . self . getAudioDevices () ; const video = await meeting . self . getVideoDevices () ; setAudioDevices ( audio ) ; setVideoDevices ( video ) ; }; loadDevices () ; }, [ meeting ]) ; const handleDeviceChange = async ( device ) => { await meeting . self . setDevice ( device ) ; }; return ( < div > < select onChange = {( e ) => { const device = audioDevices . find ( ( d ) => d . deviceId === e . target . value , ) ; handleDeviceChange ( device ); }} > { audioDevices . map (( device ) => ( < option key = { device . deviceId } value = { device . deviceId }> { device . label } </ option > ))} </ select > </ div > ) ; } Get Current Devices // Get current devices being used const currentDevices = meeting . self . getCurrentDevices () ; // Returns: { audio: MediaDeviceInfo, video: MediaDeviceInfo, speaker: MediaDeviceInfo }

Display Local Video

Web Components

React Register Video Element Play the local user's video track on a <video> element: < video id = "local-video" autoplay playsinline ></ video > JavaScript const videoElement = document . getElementById ( "local-video" ) ; // Register the video element to display video meeting . self . registerVideoElement ( videoElement ) ; // For local preview (not sent to other users), pass true as second argument meeting . self . registerVideoElement ( videoElement , true ) ; Deregister Video Element Clean up when the video element is no longer needed: JavaScript meeting . self . deregisterVideoElement ( videoElement ) ; Using UI Kit Component The simplest way to display local video in React is using the UI Kit's video tile component: import { RtkParticipantTile } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-ui" ; import { useRealtimeKitSelector } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react" ; function LocalVideo () { const localUser = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . self ) ; return < RtkParticipantTile participant = { localUser } />; } Manual Video Element Management For custom implementations: import { useRealtimeKitClient , useRealtimeKitSelector , } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react" ; import { useEffect , useRef } from "react" ; function LocalVideoCustom () { const [ meeting ] = useRealtimeKitClient () ; const videoEnabled = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . self . videoEnabled ) ; const videoTrack = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . self . videoTrack ) ; const videoRef = useRef (null) ; useEffect ( () => { if ( ! videoRef . current || ! meeting ) return ; // Register video element meeting . self . registerVideoElement ( videoRef . current ) ; return () => { // Cleanup: deregister on unmount meeting . self . deregisterVideoElement ( videoRef . current ) ; }; }, [ meeting ]) ; return ( < video ref = { videoRef } autoPlay playsInline muted style = {{ display: videoEnabled ? "block" : "none" }} /> ) ; }

Events

Web Components

React Room Joined Triggered when the local user successfully joins the meeting: JavaScript meeting . self . on ( "roomJoined" , () => { console . log ( "Successfully joined the meeting" ) ; } ) ; Room Left Triggered when the local user leaves the meeting: JavaScript meeting . self . on ( "roomLeft" , ({ state }) => { console . log ( "Left the meeting with state:" , state ) ; // Handle different leave states if ( state === "left" ) { console . log ( "User voluntarily left" ) ; } else if ( state === "kicked" ) { console . log ( "User was kicked from the meeting" ) ; } else if ( state === "ended" ) { console . log ( "Meeting has ended" ) ; } else if ( state === "disconnected" ) { console . log ( "Lost connection to meeting" ) ; } } ) ; Possible state values: 'left' , 'kicked' , 'ended' , 'rejected' , 'disconnected' , 'failed' Triggered when video is enabled or disabled: JavaScript meeting . self . on ( "videoUpdate" , ({ videoEnabled , videoTrack }) => { console . log ( "Video state:" , videoEnabled ) ; if ( videoEnabled ) { // Video track is available, can display it const videoElement = document . getElementById ( "my-video" ) ; const stream = new MediaStream () ; stream . addTrack ( videoTrack ) ; videoElement . srcObject = stream ; videoElement . play () ; } } ) ; Triggered when audio is enabled or disabled: JavaScript meeting . self . on ( "audioUpdate" , ({ audioEnabled , audioTrack }) => { console . log ( "Audio state:" , audioEnabled ) ; if ( audioEnabled ) { // Audio track is available console . log ( "Microphone is on" ) ; } } ) ; Triggered when screen sharing starts or stops: JavaScript meeting . self . on ( "screenShareUpdate" , ({ screenShareEnabled , screenShareTracks }) => { console . log ( "Screen share state:" , screenShareEnabled ) ; if ( screenShareEnabled ) { // Screen share tracks are available const screenElement = document . getElementById ( "my-screen-share" ) ; const stream = new MediaStream () ; stream . addTrack ( screenShareTracks . video ) ; if ( screenShareTracks . audio ) { stream . addTrack ( screenShareTracks . audio ) ; } screenElement . srcObject = stream ; screenElement . play () ; } }, ) ; Triggered when the active device changes: JavaScript meeting . self . on ( "deviceUpdate" , ({ device }) => { // Handle device change if ( device . kind === "audioinput" ) { console . log ( "Microphone changed:" , device . label ) ; } else if ( device . kind === "videoinput" ) { console . log ( "Camera changed:" , device . label ) ; } else if ( device . kind === "audiooutput" ) { console . log ( "Speaker changed:" , device . label ) ; } } ) ; Triggered when the list of available devices changes (device plugged in/out): JavaScript meeting . self . on ( "deviceListUpdate" , ({ added , removed , devices }) => { console . log ( "Device list updated" ) ; console . log ( "Added devices:" , added ) ; console . log ( "Removed devices:" , removed ) ; console . log ( "All devices:" , devices ) ; } ) ; Network Quality Score Monitor your own network quality: JavaScript meeting . self . on ( "mediaScoreUpdate" , ({ kind , isScreenshare , score , scoreStats }) => { if ( kind === "video" ) { console . log ( `Your ${ isScreenshare ? "screenshare" : "video" } quality score is` , score , ) ; } if ( kind === "audio" ) { console . log ( "Your audio quality score is" , score ) ; } if ( score < 5 ) { console . log ( "Your media quality is poor" ) ; } }, ) ; The scoreStats object provides detailed statistics: JavaScript // Audio Producer { "kind" : "audio" , "isScreenshare" : false , "score" : 10 , "participantId" : "meeting.self.id" , "scoreStats" : { "score" : 10 , "bitrate" : 22452 , "packetsLostPercentage" : 0 , "jitter" : 0 , "isScreenShare" : false } } // Video Producer { "kind" : "video" , "isScreenshare" : false , "score" : 10 , "participantId" : "meeting.self.id" , "scoreStats" : { "score" : 10 , "frameWidth" : 640 , "frameHeight" : 480 , "framesPerSecond" : 24 , "jitter" : 0 , "isScreenShare" : false , "packetsLostPercentage" : 0 , "bitrate" : 576195 , "cpuLimitations" : false , "bandwidthLimitations" : false } } Triggered when permissions are updated dynamically: JavaScript // Listen to specific permission updates meeting . self . permissions . on ( "chatUpdate" , () => { console . log ( "Chat permissions updated" ) ; // Check meeting.self.permissions for updated permissions } ) ; meeting . self . permissions . on ( "pollsUpdate" , () => { console . log ( "Polls permissions updated" ) ; } ) ; meeting . self . permissions . on ( "pluginsUpdate" , () => { console . log ( "Plugins permissions updated" ) ; } ) ; // Listen to all permission updates meeting . self . permissions . on ( "*" , () => { console . log ( "Permissions updated" ) ; } ) ; Media Permission Errors Triggered when media permissions are denied or media capture fails: JavaScript meeting . self . on ( "mediaPermissionError" , ({ message , kind }) => { console . log ( `Failed to capture ${ kind } : ${ message } ` ) ; // Handle different error types if ( message === "DENIED" ) { console . log ( "User denied permission" ) ; } else if ( message === "SYSTEM_DENIED" ) { console . log ( "System denied permission" ) ; } else if ( message === "COULD_NOT_START" ) { console . log ( "Failed to start media stream" ) ; } } ) ; Possible values: message : 'DENIED' , 'SYSTEM_DENIED' , 'COULD_NOT_START'

: , , kind : 'audio' , 'video' , 'screenshare' Room Joined const roomJoined = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . self . roomJoined ) ; useEffect ( () => { if ( roomJoined ) { console . log ( "Successfully joined the meeting" ) ; } }, [ roomJoined ]) ; Or use event listener: useEffect ( () => { if ( ! meeting ) return ; const handleRoomJoined = () => { console . log ( "Successfully joined the meeting" ) ; }; meeting . self . on ( "roomJoined" , handleRoomJoined ) ; return () => { meeting . self . off ( "roomJoined" , handleRoomJoined ) ; }; }, [ meeting ]) ; Room Left const roomJoined = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . self . roomJoined ) ; useEffect ( () => { if ( ! roomJoined ) { console . log ( "Left the meeting" ) ; } }, [ roomJoined ]) ; Or use event listener for detailed state: meeting . self . on ( "roomLeft" , ({ state }) => { if ( state === "left" ) { console . log ( "User voluntarily left" ) ; } else if ( state === "kicked" ) { console . log ( "User was kicked" ) ; } } ) ; const videoEnabled = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . self . videoEnabled ) ; const videoTrack = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . self . videoTrack ) ; useEffect ( () => { if ( videoEnabled && videoTrack ) { console . log ( "Video is enabled" ) ; // Handle video track } }, [ videoEnabled , videoTrack ]) ; const audioEnabled = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . self . audioEnabled ) ; const audioTrack = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . self . audioTrack ) ; useEffect ( () => { if ( audioEnabled && audioTrack ) { console . log ( "Audio is enabled" ) ; // Handle audio track } }, [ audioEnabled , audioTrack ]) ; const screenShareEnabled = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . self . screenShareEnabled , ) ; const screenShareTracks = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . self . screenShareTracks , ) ; useEffect ( () => { if ( screenShareEnabled && screenShareTracks ) { console . log ( "Screen sharing is active" ) ; // Handle screen share tracks } }, [ screenShareEnabled , screenShareTracks ]) ; useEffect ( () => { if ( ! meeting ) return ; const handleDeviceUpdate = ({ device }) => { if ( device . kind === "audioinput" ) { console . log ( "Microphone changed:" , device . label ) ; } else if ( device . kind === "videoinput" ) { console . log ( "Camera changed:" , device . label ) ; } }; meeting . self . on ( "deviceUpdate" , handleDeviceUpdate ) ; return () => { meeting . self . off ( "deviceUpdate" , handleDeviceUpdate ) ; }; }, [ meeting ]) ; Network Quality Score useEffect ( () => { if ( ! meeting ) return ; const handleMediaScoreUpdate = ( { kind , isScreenshare , score , scoreStats , } ) => { if ( kind === "video" ) { console . log ( `Your ${ isScreenshare ? "screenshare" : "video" } quality score is` , score , ) ; } if ( score < 5 ) { console . log ( "Your media quality is poor" ) ; } }; meeting . self . on ( "mediaScoreUpdate" , handleMediaScoreUpdate ) ; return () => { meeting . self . off ( "mediaScoreUpdate" , handleMediaScoreUpdate ) ; }; }, [ meeting ]) ; Media Permission Errors useEffect ( () => { if ( ! meeting ) return ; const handlePermissionError = ({ message , kind }) => { console . log ( `Failed to capture ${ kind } : ${ message } ` ) ; if ( message === "DENIED" ) { // Show UI to guide user to grant permissions } }; meeting . self . on ( "mediaPermissionError" , handlePermissionError ) ; return () => { meeting . self . off ( "mediaPermissionError" , handlePermissionError ) ; }; }, [ meeting ]) ;

Advanced Features