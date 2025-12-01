Build using UI Kit
The default RealtimeKit Meeting UI component gives you a complete meeting experience out of the box, with all the essential features built in. Just drop it into your app and you are ready to go.
To Initialise your SDK, add the following code to your React application:
Use the Create Participant API to fetch the
authToken.
Now, Create a meeting component using the
RtkMeeting component and the
useRealtimeKitMeeting hook (this hook provides access to the meeting object that contains all the meeting state and methods).
Use the Meeting component like so:
Add the following imports to your HTM file:
Use the
rtk-meeting component to display the meeting UI.
Initialise the SDK using the
authToken and pass the meeting prop to the UI component to connect to the meeting.
Use the Create Participant API to fetch the
authToken.
Load the RTKComponentsModule into your app module.
This is typically the app.module.ts file. This allows you to use the UI components in your component HTML files.
Optional: If you are using TypeScript, set allowSyntheticDefaultImports as true in your tsconfig.json.
Load the RtkMeeting component to your template file (component.html).
Initialise the Meeting
Use the Create Participant API to fetch the
authToken.
You have successfully integrated RealtimeKit with the default meeting UI. Participants can now see and hear each other in sessions.
While the default UI provides a complete meeting experience, you may want to build a custom interface using individual UI Kit components. This approach gives you full control over the layout, design, and user experience.
To build your own custom meeting UI, follow these guides in order:
- UI Kit Components Library - Browse available components and their visual representations
- UI Kit Meeting Lifecycle - Lifecycle of a meeting and how components communicate and synchronize with each other
- Session Lifecycle - Understand different peer states and transitions
- Meeting Object Explained - Access meeting data and participant information using the Core SDK
- Build Your Own UI - Put everything together to create a custom meeting interface
