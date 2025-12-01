Build using UI Kit

To Initialise your SDK, add the following code to your React application:

App.tsx import { useEffect } from 'react' ; import { useRealtimeKitClient } from '@cloudflare/realtimekit-react' ; export default function App () { const [ meeting , initMeeting ] = useRealtimeKitClient () ; useEffect ( () => { initMeeting ( { authToken : '<auth-token>' } ) ; }, []) ; return < div ></ div > }

Use the Create Participant API to fetch the authToken .

Now, Create a meeting component using the RtkMeeting component and the useRealtimeKitMeeting hook (this hook provides access to the meeting object that contains all the meeting state and methods).

MyMeetingUI.tsx import { useRealtimeKitMeeting } from '@cloudflare/realtimekit-react' ; import { RtkMeeting } from '@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-ui' ; export default function MyMeetingUI () { const { meeting } = useRealtimeKitMeeting () ; return ( < RtkMeeting mode = "fill" meeting = { meeting } showSetupScreen = { true } /> ) ; }

Use the Meeting component like so: