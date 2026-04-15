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RtkMeetingControlBarView

A pre-built control bar for group call meetings. Contains mic toggle, camera toggle, more toggle, and leave button.

Methods

MethodParametersDescription
activatemeeting: RealtimeKitClientBind the control bar to the meeting state

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

<com.cloudflare.realtimekit.ui.view.controlbars.RtkMeetingControlBarView
    android:id="@+id/rtk_meeting_control_bar"
    android:layout_width="match_parent"
    android:layout_height="wrap_content" />

With Methods

Kotlin
val controlBar = findViewById<RtkMeetingControlBarView>(R.id.rtk_meeting_control_bar)
controlBar.activate(meeting)