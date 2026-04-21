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RtkJoinButton

A button widget for joining a RealtimeKit meeting room. Provides visual feedback during the joining process.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
meetingRealtimekitClient-Meeting client instance
onMeetingJoinedVoidCallback?-Callback invoked when the meeting is joined
rtkDesignTokenRtkDesignTokens?Global design tokensDesign tokens for customization
heightdouble?-Height of the button
widthdouble?-Width of the button
isDisabledboolfalseWhether the button is disabled

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

Dart
import 'package:realtimekit_ui/realtimekit_ui.dart';


RtkJoinButton(
  meeting: yourMeetingInstance,
)

With Properties

Dart
import 'package:realtimekit_ui/realtimekit_ui.dart';


RtkJoinButton(
  meeting: yourMeetingInstance,
  onMeetingJoined: () {
    // Handle successful join
  },
  height: 50.0,
  width: 200.0,
  isDisabled: false,
)