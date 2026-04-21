RtkJoinButton
A button widget for joining a RealtimeKit meeting room. Provides visual feedback during the joining process.
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
meeting
RealtimekitClient
|✅
|-
|Meeting client instance
onMeetingJoined
VoidCallback?
|❌
|-
|Callback invoked when the meeting is joined
rtkDesignToken
RtkDesignTokens?
|❌
|Global design tokens
|Design tokens for customization
height
double?
|❌
|-
|Height of the button
width
double?
|❌
|-
|Width of the button
isDisabled
bool
|❌
false
|Whether the button is disabled