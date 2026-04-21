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RtkIcon

Renders an SVG icon from an icon string, applying the current theme text color.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
iconstring-SVG icon string to render

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

import { RtkIcon } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui";


function MyComponent() {
  return <RtkIcon icon={svgIconString} />;
}

With Properties

import {
  RtkIcon,
  defaultIconPack,
} from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui";


function MyComponent() {
  return <RtkIcon icon={defaultIconPack.mic_on} />;
}