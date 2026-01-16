 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

iOS UI Kit SDK

Subscribe to RSS

2025-12-16

RealtimeKit iOS UI Kit 0.5.6

Enhancements

2025-12-12

RealtimeKit iOS UI Kit 0.5.5

Enhancements

Fixes

  • Raised minimum deployment target to iOS 15.6

2025-12-04

RealtimeKit iOS UI Kit 0.5.4

Enhancements

Fixes

  • Raised iOS deployment target to 15.6

2025-11-06

RealtimeKit iOS UI Kit 0.5.3

Enhancements

2025-10-23

RealtimeKit iOS UI Kit 0.5.2

Enhancements

Fixes

  • Fix a regression that caused self video to not render if meeting was joined with camera disabled

2025-10-23

RealtimeKit iOS UI Kit 0.5.1

Enhancements

2025-10-06

RealtimeKit iOS UI Kit 0.5.0

Enhancements

Fixes

  • Audio device selector now dynamically updates the options list when devices are removed or added
  • Fix participant list host actions not working for self

2025-09-12

RealtimeKit iOS UI Kit 0.4.6

Fixes

  • Fix a rare crash during meeting joins in poor network scenarios

2025-09-12

RealtimeKit iOS UI Kit 0.4.5

Fixes

  • Pinned peers did not get removed from the stage when kicked
  • Media consumers are now created in parallel, which significantly improves the speed of when users will start seeing other people's audio/video after joining a meeting.
  • "Ghost"/Invalid peers that would sometimes show up in long-running meetings are now fully gone
  • Fixed an issue In webinar meetings where the SDK would fail to produce media after being removed from the stage once

2025-08-13

RealtimeKit iOS UI Kit 0.4.4

Enhancements

2025-08-13

RealtimeKit iOS UI Kit 0.4.3

Features

2025-08-12

RealtimeKit iOS UI Kit 0.4.2

Features

2025-08-08

RealtimeKit iOS UI Kit 0.4.1

Fixes

  • Fix multiple errors in the SPM package preventing it from being imported by users

2025-08-05

RealtimeKit iOS UI Kit 0.4.0

Features

2025-07-02

RealtimeKit iOS UI Kit 0.3.0

Features