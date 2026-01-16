iOS UI Kit SDK
RealtimeKit iOS UI Kit 0.5.6
Enhancements
- Upgraded to RealtimeKit Core v1.5.7
RealtimeKit iOS UI Kit 0.5.5
Enhancements
- Upgraded to RealtimeKit Core v1.5.6
Fixes
- Raised minimum deployment target to iOS 15.6
RealtimeKit iOS UI Kit 0.5.4
Enhancements
- Upgraded to RealtimeKit Core v1.5.5
Fixes
- Raised iOS deployment target to 15.6
RealtimeKit iOS UI Kit 0.5.3
Enhancements
- Upgraded to RealtimeKit Core v1.5.4
RealtimeKit iOS UI Kit 0.5.2
Enhancements
- Upgraded to RealtimeKit Core v1.5.3
Fixes
- Fix a regression that caused self video to not render if meeting was joined with camera disabled
RealtimeKit iOS UI Kit 0.5.1
Enhancements
- Upgraded to RealtimeKit Core v1.5.2
RealtimeKit iOS UI Kit 0.5.0
Enhancements
- Upgraded to RealtimeKit Core v1.5.1
Fixes
- Audio device selector now dynamically updates the options list when devices are removed or added
- Fix participant list host actions not working for self
RealtimeKit iOS UI Kit 0.4.6
Fixes
- Fix a rare crash during meeting joins in poor network scenarios
RealtimeKit iOS UI Kit 0.4.5
Fixes
- Pinned peers did not get removed from the stage when kicked
- Media consumers are now created in parallel, which significantly improves the speed of when users will start seeing other people's audio/video after joining a meeting.
- "Ghost"/Invalid peers that would sometimes show up in long-running meetings are now fully gone
- Fixed an issue In webinar meetings where the SDK would fail to produce media after being removed from the stage once
RealtimeKit iOS UI Kit 0.4.4
Enhancements
- Upgraded to RealtimeKit Core v1.3.2
RealtimeKit iOS UI Kit 0.4.3
Features
- Upgraded to RealtimeKit Core v1.3.1
RealtimeKit iOS UI Kit 0.4.2
Features
- Upgraded to RealtimeKit Core v1.3.0
RealtimeKit iOS UI Kit 0.4.1
Fixes
- Fix multiple errors in the SPM package preventing it from being imported by users
RealtimeKit iOS UI Kit 0.4.0
Features
- Upgraded to RealtimeKit Core v1.2.0
RealtimeKit iOS UI Kit 0.3.0
Features
- Upgraded to RealtimeKit Core v1.1.0
