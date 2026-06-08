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Webhooks let your backend receive RealtimeKit events as they happen. RealtimeKit sends an HTTP POST request to your configured endpoint with a JSON payload when a subscribed event occurs, such as when a meeting starts, a participant joins, or a recording is uploaded.
Use webhooks for backend workflows that depend on asynchronous events, such as starting post-meeting processing, downloading transcripts, tracking recording status, or updating your own session records.
How webhooks work
Create an HTTP endpoint in your backend that can receive POST requests.
Register the endpoint URL with the RealtimeKit Webhooks API.
Choose the event types that should trigger the webhook.
Verify incoming requests with the rtk-signature header.
Return a 2xx response after accepting the event.
Webhook events are subscription-only. Your endpoint receives only the events included in the webhook's events array.
Create a webhook endpoint
Your webhook endpoint must accept JSON POST requests. The endpoint can handle multiple event types by switching on the event field in the request body.
RealtimeKit treats any 2xx response as a successful delivery.
If your endpoint returns a 5xx response or the request fails because of a network error, RealtimeKit retries the delivery. If your endpoint returns a non-2xx response below 500, RealtimeKit records the delivery as failed and does not retry it.
After repeated delivery failures, RealtimeKit may temporarily reduce delivery attempts to that webhook URL. Return a 2xx response only after your application has accepted the event.
Supported events
RealtimeKit supports these webhook events:
Event
Trigger
meeting.started
The first participant joins a meeting.
meeting.ended
The meeting ends because the host ended it or all participants left.
meeting.participantJoined
A participant joins a meeting.
meeting.participantLeft
A participant leaves a meeting.
meeting.chatSynced
The chat export for a completed meeting is available.
recording.statusUpdate
A recording changes status.
livestreaming.statusUpdate
A livestream changes status.
meeting.transcript
The transcript for a completed meeting is available.
meeting.summary
The AI-generated summary for a completed meeting is available.
Fetch the current event list with the Webhooks API:
Event payloads
All webhook payloads include an event field. The remaining fields depend on the event type.
meeting.started
meeting.ended
The reason value can be HOST_ENDED_MEETING or ALL_PARTICIPANTS_LEFT.
meeting.participantJoined
Use customParticipantId for your own participant identifier. clientSpecificId is included for compatibility with older integrations.
meeting.participantLeft
meeting.chatSynced
recording.statusUpdate
RealtimeKit sends recording.statusUpdate when a recording moves through its lifecycle. Recording statuses include RECORDING, UPLOADING, UPLOADED, and ERRORED. For more information, refer to Monitor Recording Status.
livestreaming.statusUpdate
Livestream statuses include LIVE, OFFLINE, and IDLE.