Add Custom Header
In this guide, we will learn how to add a custom header for your RealtimeKit meeting experience.
RealtimeKit UI Kit provides the
RtkHeader ↗ component for a default header.
If you need additional controls, replace
RtkHeader with individual UI Kit components and custom elements.
Import the required components:
In your
RtkUIProvider from Build Your Own UI, replace:
with:
Define the click handler:
A complete example to build your own UI with custom header can be found here ↗ with the custom header component here ↗.
RealtimeKit UI Kit provides the
rtk-header component for a default header.
If you need additional controls, replace
rtk-header with individual UI Kit components and custom elements. In the
renderJoinedScreen function from Build Your Own UI, replace:
with:
Register the click handler after rendering:
A complete example to build your own UI with custom header can be found here ↗ with the custom header component here ↗.
