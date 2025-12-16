 Skip to content
Add Custom Header

In this guide, we will learn how to add a custom header for your RealtimeKit meeting experience.

RealtimeKit UI Kit provides the RtkHeader component for a default header.

If you need additional controls, replace RtkHeader with individual UI Kit components and custom elements.

Import the required components:

import {
  RtkLogo,
  RtkRecordingIndicator,
  RtkLivestreamIndicator,
  RtkMeetingTitle,
  RtkGridPagination,
  RtkParticipantCount,
  RtkViewerCount,
  RtkClock,
} from '@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui';

In your RtkUIProvider from Build Your Own UI, replace:

<RtkHeader />

with:

<div style={{ display: "flex", justifyContent: "space-between", backgroundColor: "black", color: "white" }}>
  <div id="header-left" style={{ display: "flex", alignItems: "center", height: "48px" }}>
    <RtkLogo />
    <RtkRecordingIndicator />
    <RtkLivestreamIndicator />
  </div>
  <div id="header-center" style={{ display: "flex", alignItems: "center", height: "48px" }}>
    <RtkMeetingTitle />
  </div>
  <div id="header-right" style={{ display: "flex", alignItems: "center", height: "48px" }}>
    <RtkGridPagination />
    <RtkParticipantCount />
    <RtkViewerCount />
    <RtkClock />
    <button onClick={handleReportBugClick}>Report Bug</button>
  </div>
</div>

Define the click handler:

const handleReportBugClick = () => {
  console.log("Report Bug Clicked");
};

A complete example to build your own UI with custom header can be found here with the custom header component here.