This guide explains how to use stage management APIs for Interactive Livestream (LHLS) and Webinar (WebRTC) use cases in Cloudflare RealtimeKit.

Overview

Instead of a traditional publish-subscribe model, where a user can publish their media and others can choose to subscribe, RealtimeKit comes with an optional managed configuration. In this managed configuration, a less privileged user can be configured with a default behavior to not publish media. The user can then request permission to be allowed to publish their media, where a privileged user can choose to grant or deny access.

Using RealtimeKit's stage management APIs, a user can perform actions such as:

Leave and join stage

Manage stage requests and permissions

Kick participants

Access the Stage APIs

Web Components

The stage module can be accessed under the meeting.stage namespace.

console.log("Stage object:", meeting.stage);

Properties

Status

The meeting.stage.status property returns the current stage status of the local user.

console.log("Stage status:", meeting.stage.status);

Possible status values:

ON_STAGE - The user is currently on the stage and participating in the live stream

- The user is currently on the stage and participating in the live stream OFF_STAGE - The user is viewing the live stream but is not on the stage

- The user is viewing the live stream but is not on the stage REQUESTED_TO_JOIN_STAGE - The user has a pending request to join the livestream. This status is assigned until the host accepts or rejects their request

ACCEPTED_TO_JOIN_STAGE - The host has accepted the user's request to join the livestream

Note: A user with permission to join stage directly can only assume ON_STAGE and ACCEPTED_TO_JOIN_STAGE status values.

- The user is currently on the stage and participating in the live stream OFF_STAGE - The user is viewing the live stream but is not on the stage

- The user is viewing the live stream but is not on the stage REQUESTED_TO_JOIN_STAGE - The user has a pending request to join the livestream. This status is assigned until the host accepts or rejects their request

- The user has a pending request to join the livestream. This status is assigned until the host accepts or rejects their request ACCEPTED_TO_JOIN_STAGE - The host has accepted the user's request to join the livestream Note A user with permission to join stage directly can only assume ON_STAGE and ACCEPTED_TO_JOIN_STAGE status values.

Host Controls

RealtimeKit's stage management APIs allow hosts to receive and manage stage requests as well as leave and join the stage.

Join Stage

This method connects the user to the media room, enabling them to interact with other peers in the meeting.

await meeting.stage.join();

Leave Stage

By employing this method, the user will be disconnected from the media room and subsequently unable to communicate with their peers. Additionally, their audio and video will no longer be visible to others in the room.

await meeting.stage.leave();

Grant Access

A privileged user can grant access to stage for a set of users with the grantAccess method.

await meeting.stage.grantAccess(userIds);

Parameters:
- userIds (string[]) - Array of user IDs to grant stage access. You can retrieve user IDs using meeting.participants.toArray().map(p => p.userId)

Deny Access

A privileged user can deny access to stage for a set of users with the denyAccess method.

await meeting.stage.denyAccess(userIds);

Parameters:
- userIds (string[]) - Array of user IDs to deny stage access. You can retrieve user IDs using meeting.participants.toArray().map(p => p.userId)

Kick Users

A privileged user can remove a set of users from stage using the kick method.

await meeting.stage.kick(userIds);

Parameters:
- userIds (string[]) - Array of user IDs to remove from stage. You can retrieve user IDs using meeting.participants.toArray().map(p => p.userId)

Participant Controls

RealtimeKit's stage management APIs allow participants to request and manage stage access.

Request Access

This method is used to create a new stage request which can be approved by the host. Each user (viewer or host) must call this method in order to join the stage. When the host calls this method, their status will be updated to ACCEPTED_TO_JOIN_STAGE.

await meeting.stage.requestAccess();

Cancel Access Request

You can call this method to cancel your stage request.

await meeting.stage.cancelRequestAccess();

Events