Media Transport Adapters
Media Transport Adapters bridge WebRTC and other transport protocols. Adapters handle protocol conversion, codec transcoding, and bidirectional media flow between WebRTC sessions and external endpoints.
Adapters extend Realtime beyond WebRTC-to-WebRTC communication:
- Ingest audio/video from external sources into WebRTC sessions
- Stream WebRTC media to external systems for processing or storage
- Integrate with AI services for transcription, translation, or generation
- Bridge WebRTC applications with legacy communication systems
Stream audio between WebRTC tracks and WebSocket endpoints. Currently in beta; the API may change.
Media Transport Adapters operate as intermediaries between Cloudflare Realtime SFU sessions and external endpoints:
graph LR A[WebRTC Client] <--> B[Realtime SFU Session] B <--> C[Media Transport Adapter] C <--> D[External Endpoint]
Adapter instance: Each connection creates a unique instance with an
adapterId to manage its lifecycle.
Location types:
local(Ingest): Receives media from external endpoints to create new WebRTC tracks
remote(Stream): Sends media from existing WebRTC tracks to external endpoints
Codec support: Adapters convert between WebRTC and external system formats.
- Speech-to-text transcription
- Text-to-speech generation
- Real-time translation
- Audio enhancement
- Cloud recording
- Content delivery networks
- Media processing pipelines
- Traditional telephony
- Broadcasting infrastructure
- Custom media servers
Media Transport Adapters are managed through the Realtime SFU API:
Each adapter type has specific configuration requirements and capabilities. Refer to individual adapter documentation for detailed API specifications.
- Close adapter instances when no longer needed
- Implement reconnection logic for network failures
- Choose codecs based on bandwidth and quality requirements
- Secure endpoints with authentication for sensitive media
- Each adapter type has specific codec and format support
- Network latency between Cloudflare edge and external endpoints affects real-time performance
- Maximum message size and streaming modes vary by adapter type
WebSocket adapter (beta) - Stream audio between WebRTC and WebSocket endpoints
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-