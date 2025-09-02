Media Transport Adapters bridge WebRTC and other transport protocols. Adapters handle protocol conversion, codec transcoding, and bidirectional media flow between WebRTC sessions and external endpoints.

What adapters do

Adapters extend Realtime beyond WebRTC-to-WebRTC communication:

Ingest audio/video from external sources into WebRTC sessions

Stream WebRTC media to external systems for processing or storage

Integrate with AI services for transcription, translation, or generation

Bridge WebRTC applications with legacy communication systems

Available adapters

WebSocket adapter (beta)

Stream audio between WebRTC tracks and WebSocket endpoints. Currently in beta; the API may change.

Learn more

Architecture

Media Transport Adapters operate as intermediaries between Cloudflare Realtime SFU sessions and external endpoints:

graph LR A[WebRTC Client] <--> B[Realtime SFU Session] B <--> C[Media Transport Adapter] C <--> D[External Endpoint]

Key concepts

Adapter instance: Each connection creates a unique instance with an adapterId to manage its lifecycle.

Location types:

local (Ingest): Receives media from external endpoints to create new WebRTC tracks

(Ingest): Receives media from external endpoints to create new WebRTC tracks remote (Stream): Sends media from existing WebRTC tracks to external endpoints

Codec support: Adapters convert between WebRTC and external system formats.

Common use cases

AI processing

Speech-to-text transcription

Text-to-speech generation

Real-time translation

Audio enhancement

Media recording

Cloud recording

Content delivery networks

Media processing pipelines

Legacy integration

Traditional telephony

Broadcasting infrastructure

Custom media servers

API overview

Media Transport Adapters are managed through the Realtime SFU API:

POST /v1/apps/{appId}/adapters/{adapterType}/new POST /v1/apps/{appId}/adapters/{adapterType}/close

Each adapter type has specific configuration requirements and capabilities. Refer to individual adapter documentation for detailed API specifications.

Best practices

Close adapter instances when no longer needed

Implement reconnection logic for network failures

Choose codecs based on bandwidth and quality requirements

Secure endpoints with authentication for sensitive media

Limitations

Each adapter type has specific codec and format support

Network latency between Cloudflare edge and external endpoints affects real-time performance

Maximum message size and streaming modes vary by adapter type

Get started

WebSocket adapter (beta) - Stream audio between WebRTC and WebSocket endpoints