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RtkPluginsBottomSheet

A component which lists all available plugins from their preset, with the ability to enable or disable plugins.

Methods

MethodParametersDescription
showfragmentManager: FragmentManager, tag: String?Display the plugins bottom sheet

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

Kotlin
val rtkPluginsBottomSheet = RtkPluginsBottomSheet()
rtkPluginsBottomSheet.show(fragmentManager, "PLUGINS_TAG")