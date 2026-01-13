Remote Participants Events

This page provides an overview of the events emitted by
meeting.participants and related participant maps, which you can use to keep your UI in sync with changes such as participants joining or leaving, pinning updates, active speaker changes, and grid view mode or page changes.
These events allow users to monitor changes to the grid.
Triggered when the type of grid changes:
({ viewMode , currentPage , pageCount }) => { console . log ( "view mode changed" , viewMode ) ;
const viewMode = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . participants . viewMode ) ;
Or use event listener:
({ viewMode , currentPage , pageCount }) => { console . log ( "view mode changed" , viewMode ) ;
Triggered when the page changes in paginated mode:
({ viewMode , currentPage , pageCount }) => { console . log ( "page changed" , currentPage ) ;
const currentPage = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . participants . currentPage ) ; const pageCount = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . participants . pageCount ) ;
Or use event listener:
meeting . participants . on ( "activeSpeaker" , ( participant ) => { console . log ( ` ${ participant . id } is currently speaking` ) ;
Triggered when a participant starts speaking:
const activeSpeaker = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . participants . lastActiveSpeaker ,
Or use event listener:
These events allow users to monitor changes to remote participant maps. Ideal if you want to get notified when a participant joins or leaves the meeting, is pinned or moves out of the grid.
Triggered when any participant joins the meeting:
meeting . participants . joined . on ( "participantJoined" , ( participant ) => { console . log ( `A participant with id " ${ participant . id } " has joined` ) ;
const joinedParticipants = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . participants . joined ) ;
Or use event listener:
Triggered when any participant leaves the meeting:
meeting . participants . joined . on ( "participantLeft" , ( participant ) => { console . log ( `A participant with id " ${ participant . id } " has left the meeting` ) ;
const joinedParticipants = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . participants . joined ) ;
Or use event listener:
Triggered when a participant is pinned:
meeting . participants . joined . on ( "pinned" , ( participant ) => { console . log ( `Participant with id " ${ participant . id } " was pinned` ) ;
const pinnedParticipants = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . participants . pinned ) ;
Or use event listener:
Triggered when a participant is unpinned:
meeting . participants . joined . on ( "unpinned" , ( participant ) => { console . log ( `Participant with id " ${ participant . id } " was unpinned` ) ;
const pinnedParticipants = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . participants . pinned ) ;
Or use event listener:
You can monitor changes to a specific participant using the following events:
Triggered when any participant starts/stops video:
meeting . participants . joined . on ( "videoUpdate" , ( participant ) => { `A participant with id " ${ participant . id } " updated their video track` , if ( participant . videoEnabled ) { // Use participant.videoTrack
// Check for one participant const videoEnabled = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . participants . joined . get ( participantId ) ?. videoEnabled , // All video enabled participants const videoEnabledParticipants = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . participants . joined . toArray () . filter ( ( p ) => p . videoEnabled ) , meeting . participants . joined . on ( "videoUpdate" , ( participant ) => { `A participant with id " ${ participant . id } " updated their video track` , if ( participant . videoEnabled ) { // Use participant.videoTrack
Triggered when any participant starts/stops audio:
meeting . participants . joined . on ( "audioUpdate" , ( participant ) => { `A participant with id " ${ participant . id } " updated their audio track` , if ( participant . audioEnabled ) { // Use participant.audioTrack
// Check for one participant const audioEnabled = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . participants . joined . get ( participantId ) ?. audioEnabled , // All audio enabled participants const audioEnabledParticipants = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . participants . joined . toArray () . filter ( ( p ) => p . audioEnabled ) , meeting . participants . joined . on ( "audioUpdate" , ( participant ) => { `A participant with id " ${ participant . id } " updated their audio track` , if ( participant . audioEnabled ) { // Use participant.audioTrack
Triggered when any participant starts/stops screen share:
meeting . participants . joined . on ( "screenShareUpdate" , ( participant ) => { `A participant with id " ${ participant . id } " updated their screen share` , if ( participant . screenShareEnabled ) { // Use participant.screenShareTracks // Handle stop screen share
// Check for one participant const screensharingParticipant = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . participants . joined . toArray () . find ( ( p ) => p . screenShareEnabled ) , // All screen sharing participants const screenSharingParticipants = useRealtimeKitSelector ( ( m ) => m . participants . joined . toArray () . filter ( ( p ) => p . screenShareEnabled ) , meeting . participants . joined . on ( "screenShareUpdate" , ( participant ) => { `A participant with id " ${ participant . id } " updated their screen share` , if ( participant . screenShareEnabled ) { // Use participant.screenShareTracks // Handle stop screen share
Monitor participant network quality:
meeting . participants . joined . on ( ({ participantId , kind , isScreenshare , score , scoreStats }) => { `Participant ${ participantId } 's ${ isScreenshare ? "screenshare" : "video" } quality score is` , `Participant ${ participantId } 's audio quality score is` , console . log ( `Participant ${ participantId } 's media quality is poor` ) ; // Use event listener for media score updates const handleMediaScoreUpdate = ( { `Participant ${ participantId } 's ${ isScreenshare ? "screenshare" : "video" } quality score is` , console . log ( `Participant ${ participantId } 's media quality is poor` ) ; meeting . participants . joined . on ( "mediaScoreUpdate" , handleMediaScoreUpdate ) ; meeting . participants . joined . off ( "mediaScoreUpdate" , handleMediaScoreUpdate ) ;