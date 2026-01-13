 Skip to content
Remote Participants Events

This page provides an overview of the events emitted by meeting.participants and related participant maps, which you can use to keep your UI in sync with changes such as participants joining or leaving, pinning updates, active speaker changes, and grid view mode or page changes.

Grid

These events allow users to monitor changes to the grid.

View Mode Change

const viewMode = useRealtimeKitSelector((m) => m.participants.viewMode);

Or use event listener:

meeting.participants.on(
  "viewModeChanged",
  ({ viewMode, currentPage, pageCount }) => {
    console.log("view mode changed", viewMode);
  },
);

Page Change

Triggered when the page changes in paginated mode:

const currentPage = useRealtimeKitSelector((m) => m.participants.currentPage);
const pageCount = useRealtimeKitSelector((m) => m.participants.pageCount);

Or use event listener:

Active Speaker

Triggered when a participant starts speaking:

const activeSpeaker = useRealtimeKitSelector(
  (m) => m.participants.lastActiveSpeaker,
);

Or use event listener:

meeting.participants.on("activeSpeaker", (participant) => {
  console.log(`${participant.id} is currently speaking`);
});

Participant Maps

These events allow users to monitor changes to remote participant maps. Ideal if you want to get notified when a participant joins or leaves the meeting, is pinned or moves out of the grid.

Participant Joined

Triggered when any participant joins the meeting:

const joinedParticipants = useRealtimeKitSelector((m) => m.participants.joined);

Or use event listener:

meeting.participants.joined.on("participantJoined", (participant) => {
  console.log(`A participant with id "${participant.id}" has joined`);
});

Participant Left

Triggered when any participant leaves the meeting:

const joinedParticipants = useRealtimeKitSelector((m) => m.participants.joined);

Or use event listener:

meeting.participants.joined.on("participantLeft", (participant) => {
  console.log(`A participant with id "${participant.id}" has left the meeting`);
});

Participant Pinned

Triggered when a participant is pinned:

const pinnedParticipants = useRealtimeKitSelector((m) => m.participants.pinned);

Or use event listener:

meeting.participants.joined.on("pinned", (participant) => {
  console.log(`Participant with id "${participant.id}" was pinned`);
});

Participant Unpinned

Triggered when a participant is unpinned:

const pinnedParticipants = useRealtimeKitSelector((m) => m.participants.pinned);

Or use event listener:

meeting.participants.joined.on("unpinned", (participant) => {
  console.log(`Participant with id "${participant.id}" was pinned`);
});

Participant

You can monitor changes to a specific participant using the following events:

Video Update

// Check for one participant
const videoEnabled = useRealtimeKitSelector(
  (m) => m.participants.joined.get(participantId)?.videoEnabled,
);


// All video enabled participants
const videoEnabledParticipants = useRealtimeKitSelector((m) =>
  m.participants.joined.toArray().filter((p) => p.videoEnabled),
);


meeting.participants.joined.on("videoUpdate", (participant) => {
  console.log(
    `A participant with id "${participant.id}" updated their video track`,
  );


  if (participant.videoEnabled) {
    // Use participant.videoTrack
  } else {
    // Handle stop video
  }
});

Audio Update

// Check for one participant
const audioEnabled = useRealtimeKitSelector(
  (m) => m.participants.joined.get(participantId)?.audioEnabled,
);


// All audio enabled participants
const audioEnabledParticipants = useRealtimeKitSelector((m) =>
  m.participants.joined.toArray().filter((p) => p.audioEnabled),
);


meeting.participants.joined.on("audioUpdate", (participant) => {
  console.log(
    `A participant with id "${participant.id}" updated their audio track`,
  );


  if (participant.audioEnabled) {
    // Use participant.audioTrack
  } else {
    // Handle stop audio
  }
});

Screen Share Update

Triggered when any participant starts/stops screen share:

// Check for one participant
const screensharingParticipant = useRealtimeKitSelector((m) =>
  m.participants.joined.toArray().find((p) => p.screenShareEnabled),
);


// All screen sharing participants
const screenSharingParticipants = useRealtimeKitSelector((m) =>
  m.participants.joined.toArray().filter((p) => p.screenShareEnabled),
);
meeting.participants.joined.on("screenShareUpdate", (participant) => {
  console.log(
    `A participant with id "${participant.id}" updated their screen share`,
  );


  if (participant.screenShareEnabled) {
    // Use participant.screenShareTracks
  } else {
    // Handle stop screen share
  }
});

Network Quality Score

// Use event listener for media score updates
useEffect(() => {
  if (!meeting) return;


  const handleMediaScoreUpdate = ({
    participantId,
    kind,
    isScreenshare,
    score,
    scoreStats,
  }) => {
    if (kind === "video") {
      console.log(
        `Participant ${participantId}'s ${isScreenshare ? "screenshare" : "video"} quality score is`,
        score,
      );
    }


    if (score < 5) {
      console.log(`Participant ${participantId}'s media quality is poor`);
    }
  };


  meeting.participants.joined.on("mediaScoreUpdate", handleMediaScoreUpdate);


  return () => {
    meeting.participants.joined.off("mediaScoreUpdate", handleMediaScoreUpdate);
  };
}, [meeting]);