Remote Participants Events

This page provides an overview of the events emitted by meeting.participants and related participant maps, which you can use to keep your UI in sync with changes such as participants joining or leaving, pinning updates, active speaker changes, and grid view mode or page changes.

Prerequisites This page assumes you've already initialized the SDK and understand the meeting object structure. Refer to Initialize SDK and Meeting Object Explained if needed.

Grid

These events allow users to monitor changes to the grid.

View Mode Change

Triggered when the type of grid changes: JavaScript meeting . participants . on ( "viewModeChanged" , ({ viewMode , currentPage , pageCount }) => { console . log ( "view mode changed" , viewMode ) ; }, ) ;

Page Change

Triggered when the page changes in paginated mode:

JavaScript meeting . participants . on ( "pageChanged" , ({ viewMode , currentPage , pageCount }) => { console . log ( "page changed" , currentPage ) ; }, ) ;

Active Speaker

Triggered when a participant starts speaking:

JavaScript meeting . participants . on ( "activeSpeaker" , ( participant ) => { console . log ( ` ${ participant . id } is currently speaking` ) ; } ) ;

Participant Maps

These events allow users to monitor changes to remote participant maps. Ideal if you want to get notified when a participant joins or leaves the meeting, is pinned or moves out of the grid.

Participant Joined

Triggered when any participant joins the meeting:

JavaScript meeting . participants . joined . on ( "participantJoined" , ( participant ) => { console . log ( `A participant with id " ${ participant . id } " has joined` ) ; } ) ;

Participant Left

Triggered when any participant leaves the meeting:

JavaScript meeting . participants . joined . on ( "participantLeft" , ( participant ) => { console . log ( `A participant with id " ${ participant . id } " has left the meeting` ) ; } ) ;

Participant Pinned

Triggered when a participant is pinned:

JavaScript meeting . participants . joined . on ( "pinned" , ( participant ) => { console . log ( `Participant with id " ${ participant . id } " was pinned` ) ; } ) ;

Participant Unpinned

Triggered when a participant is unpinned:

JavaScript meeting . participants . joined . on ( "unpinned" , ( participant ) => { console . log ( `Participant with id " ${ participant . id } " was unpinned` ) ; } ) ;

Participant

You can monitor changes to a specific participant using the following events:

Triggered when any participant starts/stops video: JavaScript meeting . participants . joined . on ( "videoUpdate" , ( participant ) => { console . log ( `A participant with id " ${ participant . id } " updated their video track` , ) ; if ( participant . videoEnabled ) { // Use participant.videoTrack } else { // Handle stop video } } ) ;

Triggered when any participant starts/stops audio: JavaScript meeting . participants . joined . on ( "audioUpdate" , ( participant ) => { console . log ( `A participant with id " ${ participant . id } " updated their audio track` , ) ; if ( participant . audioEnabled ) { // Use participant.audioTrack } else { // Handle stop audio } } ) ;

Triggered when any participant starts/stops screen share:

JavaScript meeting . participants . joined . on ( "screenShareUpdate" , ( participant ) => { console . log ( `A participant with id " ${ participant . id } " updated their screen share` , ) ; if ( participant . screenShareEnabled ) { // Use participant.screenShareTracks } else { // Handle stop screen share } } ) ;

Network Quality Score

Monitor participant network quality: JavaScript meeting . participants . joined . on ( "mediaScoreUpdate" , ({ participantId , kind , isScreenshare , score , scoreStats }) => { if ( kind === "video" ) { console . log ( `Participant ${ participantId } 's ${ isScreenshare ? "screenshare" : "video" } quality score is` , score , ) ; } if ( kind === "audio" ) { console . log ( `Participant ${ participantId } 's audio quality score is` , score , ) ; } if ( score < 5 ) { console . log ( `Participant ${ participantId } 's media quality is poor` ) ; } }, ) ;