2025-11-21

Update on meeting join issues in firefox 144+

In firefox 144+, users were not able to join the meetings, due to the browser's datachannel behavior change.

Error: x.data.arrayBuffer is not a function

Please upgrade to atleast v1.2.0 to fix this. It is advised to periodically upgrade the SDKs.

2025-03-01

Support for legacy media engine has been removed

Legacy media engine support has been removed.

If your organization was created before March 1, 2025 and you are upgrading to 1.2.0 or above, you may experience recording issues.

Please contact support to migrate you to the new Cloudflare SFU media engine to ensure continued recording functionality.