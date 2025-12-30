Notices
Update on meeting join issues in firefox 144+
Error:
Please upgrade to atleast
In firefox 144+, users were not able to join the meetings, due to the browser's datachannel behavior change.
Error:
x.data.arrayBuffer is not a function
Please upgrade to atleast
v1.2.0 to fix this. It is advised to periodically upgrade the SDKs.
Support for legacy media engine has been removed
If your organization was created before March 1, 2025 and you are upgrading to
Legacy media engine support has been removed.
If your organization was created before March 1, 2025 and you are upgrading to
1.2.0 or above, you may experience recording issues.
Please contact support to migrate you to the new Cloudflare SFU media engine to ensure continued recording functionality.
