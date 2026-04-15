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RtkLoaderView

A full-screen loader component that can be displayed while a connection is being established with the RealtimeKit server. You must manually control the visibility of this view based on your application's connection state.

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

<com.cloudflare.realtimekit.ui.view.RtkLoaderView
    android:id="@+id/clLoader"
    android:layout_width="match_parent"
    android:layout_height="match_parent" />