Storage and Broadcast
The RealtimeKit Stores API allows you to create multiple key-value pair realtime stores. Users can subscribe to changes in a store and receive real-time updates. Data is stored until a session is active.
You can create a realtime store (changes are synced with other users):
|Param
|Type
|Description
|Required
name
|string
|Name of the store
|true
To create a store:
You can add, update or delete entires in a store:
|Param
|Type
|Description
|Required
key
|string
|Unique identifier used to store/update a value in the store
|Yes
value
|StoreValue
|Value that can be stored agains a key
|Yes
You can attach event listeners on a store's key, which fire when the value changes.
You can fetch the data stored in the store:
