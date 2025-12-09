Storage and Broadcast

The RealtimeKit Stores API allows you to create multiple key-value pair realtime stores. Users can subscribe to changes in a store and receive real-time updates. Data is stored until a session is active.

Create a Store

You can create a realtime store (changes are synced with other users):

Param Type Description Required name string Name of the store true

To create a store:

TypeScript const store = meeting . stores . create ( 'myStore' ) ;

Note This method must be executed for every user.

You can add, update or delete entires in a store:

Param Type Description Required key string Unique identifier used to store/update a value in the store Yes value StoreValue Value that can be stored agains a key Yes

TypeScript type StoreValue = string | number | object | array ;

TypeScript const { stores } = meeting . stores ; const store = stores . get ( 'myStore' ) ; await store . set ( 'user' , { name : 'John Doe' } ) ; await store . update ( 'user' , { age : 34 } ) ; // { name: 'John Doe', age: 34 } await store . delete ( 'user' ) ;

Note The set method overwrites the existing value, while the update method updates the existing value. For example, if the stored value is ['a', 'b'] and you call update with ['c'] , the final value will be ['a', 'b', 'c'] .

You can attach event listeners on a store's key, which fire when the value changes.

TypeScript const { stores } = meeting . stores ; const store = stores . get ( 'myStore' ) ; store . subscribe ( 'key' , ( data ) => { console . log ( data ) ; } ) ; // subscribe to all keys of a store store . subscribe ( '*' , ( data ) => { console . log ( data ) ; } ) ; store . unsubscribe ( 'key' ) ;

Fetch Store Data

You can fetch the data stored in the store: