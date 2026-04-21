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RtkParticipantTileView

A complete participant tile view that displays video, avatar, name tag, and pin indicator. Combines RtkVideoView, RtkAvatarView, and RtkMeetingNameTag into a single composable view.

Initializer parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
rtkClientRealtimeKitClient-The RealtimeKit client instance
participantRtkMeetingParticipant-The participant to display
isForLocalUserBool-Whether this tile represents the local user
showScreenShareVideoViewBoolfalseWhether to show the screen share video instead of camera video

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
nameTagRtkMeetingNameTag!--The name tag view displayed on the tile
viewModelVideoPeerViewModel--The view model managing participant data (read-only)

Methods

MethodReturn TypeDescription
pinView(show: Bool)VoidShows or hides the pin indicator on the tile
refreshVideo()VoidRefreshes the video renderer for the participant

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

Swift
import RealtimeKitUI


let tileView = RtkParticipantTileView(
    rtkClient: rtkClient,
    participant: participant,
    isForLocalUser: false
)
view.addSubview(tileView)

Local user tile with screen share

Swift
import RealtimeKitUI


let localTile = RtkParticipantTileView(
    rtkClient: rtkClient,
    participant: localParticipant,
    isForLocalUser: true,
    showScreenShareVideoView: true
)
view.addSubview(localTile)