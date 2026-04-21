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RtkDialogManager

Manages and renders modal dialogs for leave confirmation, settings, join stage confirmation, and permissions messages.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
meetingRealtimeKitClient-The RealtimeKit meeting instance
configUIConfigdefaultConfigUI configuration object
iconPackIconPackdefaultIconPackCustom icon pack
size'lg' | 'md' | 'sm' | 'xl'-Size variant
statesStates-UI state object
tRtkI18n-i18n translation function
onRtkStateUpdate(e) => void() => \{\}Callback when UI state changes

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

import { RtkDialogManager } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui";


function MyComponent() {
  return <RtkDialogManager meeting={meeting} />;
}

With Properties

import { RtkDialogManager } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui";


function MyComponent() {
  return (
    <RtkDialogManager
      meeting={meeting}
      config={customConfig}
      size="md"
      onRtkStateUpdate={(e) => handleStateUpdate(e)}
    />
  );
}