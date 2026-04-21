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RtkWaitingScreen

Screen displayed while waiting to join (waitlist, kicked, disconnected states).

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
configUIConfig-UI configuration object
tRtkI18n-i18n translation function

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

import { RtkWaitingScreen } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui";


function MyComponent() {
  return <RtkWaitingScreen />;
}

With Properties

import { RtkWaitingScreen } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui";


function MyComponent() {
  return <RtkWaitingScreen config={customConfig} />;
}